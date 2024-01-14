en English
Arts & Entertainment

Telecinco’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Returns: Grandeur, Debate and Mixed Reactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Telecinco kicked off a vibrant new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, a stage set ablaze with thirteen celebrities ready to showcase their dancing prowess. The show, helmed by the charismatic duo of Jesús Vázquez and Valeria Mazza, aspires to be the most successful rendition of the beloved international format.

Press Conference Stirring Anticipation

Ahead of the premiere, the contestants shared their exhilaration and fears in a press conference, further whetting the audience’s appetite for the spectacle to come. Alongside the stars, master dancers were handpicked to guide them through the twirls and lifts of the competition, under the scrutinizing eyes of professional judges like Blanca Li, Julia Gómez Cora, and Gorka Márquez.

Jesús Vázquez’s Voice Raises Eyebrows

Despite the spectacle, the premiere was not without its share of controversy. Jesús Vázquez’s voice became a focal point, fueling speculation about potential health issues or sound technical glitches, which the host promptly dismissed.

Embracing Diversity Sparks Online Debates

The show’s bold step towards inclusivity, notably through the inclusion of same-sex dance partners, ignited debates online. While many applauded this move, it also sparked calls for even more progressive steps in future editions.

Star Quality of Contestants Divides Viewers

Opinions diverged on the star power of the contestants. Some viewers expressed disappointment over the perceived lack of fame amongst the participants, while others defended the selection, arguing that the show’s charm lies in the transformation of the stars, rather than their initial celebrity status.

Despite the criticism, the overall sentiment suggested that the viewers’ interest in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ remains robust. The impeccable production, combined with the roller coaster of emotions promised throughout the season, ensures that the audience stays hooked to their screens, eagerly awaiting the next episode.

0
Arts & Entertainment Spain
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

