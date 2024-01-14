TejaSajja to Star in Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s Upcoming Mass Drama

Acclaimed actor TejaSajja, fresh off the success of his recent film “HanuMan,” is embarking on a new cinematic venture. TejaSajja has signed on for a mass commercial drama helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, an esteemed director known for his work on “Dhamaka.” The script for this upcoming project is being penned by skilled writer Prasanna Kumar.

Production House and Budget

The production of this movie is in the capable hands of the makers behind Sree Vishnu’s “Samajavaragamana.” The renowned producers Rajesh Danda and Anil Sunkara are taking the reins, planning to produce the film on a moderate budget. The production house’s track record and the team’s expertise suggest that audiences can expect a high-quality cinematic experience.

Pre-Production Activities and Official Announcement

Currently, the film is in the pre-production phase, with the team working meticulously to ensure every detail is in place. While the anticipation builds, the film industry and fans eagerly await an official announcement regarding the project. This official confirmation is expected to arrive shortly, further solidifying the details of this exciting venture.

A New Chapter for TejaSajja

With each new role, TejaSajja continues to diversify his acting portfolio and solidify his position in the film industry. This upcoming project represents a new chapter in his career, and the collaboration with Trinadha Rao Nakkina and Prasanna Kumar promises to be a rewarding experience. As he steps into this new role, TejaSajja carries with him the momentum of his recent success with “HanuMan,” poised to deliver another standout performance.