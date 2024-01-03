en English
Arts & Entertainment

Teenage Blues Sensation Muireann Bradley Wows on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
In an extraordinary display of talent, 17-year-old Muireann Bradley from Ballybofey, Donegal, dazzled audiences on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny, a celebrated New Year’s Eve programme on BBC2. The young blues singer and guitarist, making her debut television appearance, delivered a riveting rendition of ‘Candyman’ by Rev Gary Davis, earning her a standing ovation and widespread praise.

A Star is Born on the Hootenanny Stage

Sharing the stage with music legend Rod Stewart and other renowned performers, Bradley’s performance marked a significant milestone in her emerging career. The climax of the show saw Stewart passing her his microphone for the performance of ‘Enjoy Yourself (It’s Later Than You Think)’. Jools Holland himself was captivated by Bradley’s performance, a testament to her incredible talent and promise.

A Collaboration That Birthed an Opportunity

The opportunity for Bradley to showcase her talent on such a prestigious platform was the result of a collaboration between her record company and Jools’ production team. This collaboration has undoubtedly opened doors for the young artist, exposing her music to a global audience and setting the stage for a promising career in the music industry.

Muireann Bradley: A Rising Star in Folk Blues

Bradley, who recently released her debut album titled ‘I Kept These Old Blues’, describes her music as ‘folk blues’, a genre she grew up with under her father’s influence. The album has already made waves, topping the iTunes Album Charts for Ireland and becoming the top-selling album on Amazon UK. With her unique sound and undeniable talent, Muireann Bradley is a name to watch in the music industry.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

