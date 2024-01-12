Teenage Appalachian Musician Jake Kohn Rises With New Single ‘Hard As Stone’

Emerging from the heart of the Appalachian mountains, 16-year-old musician Jake Kohn is making waves with his latest single, “Hard As Stone.” The song, a raw and poignant reflection of change and loss, was penned by Kohn on his 15th birthday, attesting to his advanced songwriting skills at a tender age.

A Melancholic Anthem

Despite its melancholic lyrics and slow tempo, Kohn intended “Hard As Stone” to resonate as an anthemic testament of resilience. The song paints a vivid picture of the struggle one faces watching a loved one transform into an unrecognizable figure. This emotional narrative, while heartbreaking, is rendered powerful through Kohn’s emotive vocals and compelling songwriting.

Signature Guitar Riff

The standout guitar riff that follows the chorus of “Hard As Stone” was the first piece Kohn composed for this track. It not only adds a memorable touch to the song but also underscores Kohn’s emphasis on melody as a critical element in distinguishing his music.

Retaining Appalachian Roots

Alongside the release of his single, Kohn unveiled an acoustic video set against the backdrop of a lush field, a nod to his Appalachian roots. This visual element showcases Kohn’s raw talent and pays homage to his heritage, reaffirming his commitment to staying true to his origins even as he ascends the music charts.

Propelled into the spotlight with his viral first single “Frostbite,” Kohn has since secured a record deal with Atlantic Records. The young musician’s contributions to a new wave of sad country music have garnered critical acclaim, particularly for his powerful vocals. Following a year of significant milestones in 2023, Kohn’s 2024 is set to be an eventful one with scheduled tour dates supporting Sierra Ferrell and 49 Winchester, along with the promise of more music and performances.