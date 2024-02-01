Teen Artist William Shi Stirs Corner Gallery with Exquisite Artwork

A delightful surprise greeted the Corner Gallery in Ukiah on a First Friday event. A young artist, William Shi, originally from China, showed up with a collection of unframed ink on rice paper paintings. The 14-year-old's artwork, which masterfully depicts animals, particularly chickens, immediately captured the gallery members' attention.

A Budding Talent

William is no ordinary teenager; he attends the Instilling Goodness and Developing Virtue School for Boys at the City of Ten Thousand Buddhas. His love for painting started at the tender age of four, and by the time he turned seven, he had already held his first exhibition. His mother, showing utmost dedication, took his paintings to China to be traditionally mounted on scrolls. William's artwork, with its unique focus on chickens, conveys their attitudes and movements with an exceptional ability that overshadows many other exhibits.

February Exhibit

Thanks to gallery member Nancy Little, who generously donated her space, three of William's scrolls will be exhibited at the Corner Gallery for the entire month of February. This 'soft opening' will be followed by a more extensive exhibit on the gallery's Young Artist wall. The public is invited to witness the opening of William's exhibit on February 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A Rising Star

William Shi's talent has sprung a delightful surprise on the Corner Gallery. His youthful energy, coupled with his striking ability to capture animals' essence on rice paper, is a testament to his immense potential. The gallery and its members are eagerly waiting for the opening of his exhibit, marking a milestone in this young artist's journey.