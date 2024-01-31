Ted Lasso Shatters Viewership Records on Apple TV+

In an impressive display of streaming success, Ted Lasso, an Apple TV+ series, has shattered records by accumulating over 16.9 billion minutes of streaming time. This milestone, reported by Variety via Nielsen's streaming data, has catapulted the series to the pinnacle of original streaming programs in terms of viewership, surpassing other popular series by a considerable margin.

Unprecedented Success Amidst Stiff Competition

Despite Apple TV+ having a smaller subscriber base compared to streaming behemoths like Netflix, the success of Ted Lasso eloquently illustrates the platform's potential to hold its own in the intensely competitive streaming landscape. This accomplishment is all the more remarkable considering that Apple TV+ has an estimated 25 million subscribers, a mere fraction of Netflix's reported 250 million.

The Charm of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso, which made its debut in 2020, tells the captivating story of an American football coach tasked with managing an English soccer team. The series has garnered immense popularity owing to its distinctive allure and relatable narrative. As per the data from 2023, it is estimated that each Apple TV+ subscriber spent an average of 640 minutes watching this show, contributing significantly to the record-breaking viewership.

Securing the Future of the Series

Given Ted Lasso's momentous success, it seems unlikely that Apple will choose to wrap up the series, despite lead actor Jason Sudeikis hinting at potentially leaving after the third season. The series’ triumph may prompt Apple TV+ executives to consider extending the series for additional seasons. Since its release, the series has bagged over 10 Primetime Emmys and is currently one of the most successful shows on Apple TV+.