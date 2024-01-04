en English
Arts & Entertainment

Teaser of Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ Set to Release on January 5th

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Teaser of Gopichand’s ‘Bhimaa’ Set to Release on January 5th

Mark your calendars! The much-anticipated teaser of Telugu cinema’s celebrated actor Gopichand’s new film ‘Bhimaa’ is all set to premiere on January 5th. The film, helmed by debutant director A Harsha, promises to be a high-octane action movie that’s expected to redefine the genre. The teaser announcement poster, showcasing Gopichand in an authoritative cop avatar, has already stirred up excitement among fans.

Unveiling the Powerhouse Talent

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. It boasts of an ensemble cast, with Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma gracing the silver screen as the leading ladies. The movie, which marks A Harsha’s debut in the Telugu film industry, is being meticulously crafted with a team of noted technicians.

Behind the Scenes

The production team brings together industry veterans and rising stars. Cinematographer Swamy J Gowda, music composer Ravi Basrur, production designer Ramana Vanka, editor Thammiraju, online editor Kiran, dialogue writer Ajju Mahankali, and the action choreography team of Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr. Ravi Varma, all lend their expertise to the project, contributing to its expected high-quality output.

Scaling New Heights

‘Bhimaa’ aims to present a fresh perspective on the action film genre, raising the bar for Telugu cinema. With the teaser release slated for January 5th, the excitement among audiences is palpable. The promise of Gopichand’s commanding performance, coupled with a proficient technical crew and a compelling narrative, has set the stage for what could be one of 2024’s biggest hits.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

