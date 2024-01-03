en English
Arts & Entertainment

TCM Honors Columbia Pictures’ Centennial with Classic Film Lineup

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
TCM Honors Columbia Pictures’ Centennial with Classic Film Lineup

To mark the centennial anniversary of Columbia Pictures, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is curating a month-long celebration, showcasing an array of the studio’s significant films from the 1920s and ’30s. The celebration commences with the 1934 film ‘It Happened One Night,’ a celebrated piece of cinema that won all five major Oscar categories.

Columbia Pictures: A Century of Cinematic Excellence

Founded on January 10, 1924, Columbia Pictures has consistently been at the forefront of the film industry, producing numerous notable films throughout its 100-year history. The celebration of this landmark event serves both as a tribute to the studio’s enduring legacy and an opportunity for film enthusiasts to re-experience some of the classic works that have indelibly shaped the cinematic landscape.

A Nostalgic Journey Through Time

The TCM tribute includes the premiere of ‘Woman Haters,’ the first comedy short featuring the iconic Three Stooges. The lineup also features early Columbia comedies like ‘The Awful Truth’ (1937) and ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ (1938), both of which are acclaimed films of their era. The early lineup concludes with ‘Man’s Castle’ (1933), a drama starring Spencer Tracy and Loretta Young, and the silent romantic drama ‘The Belle of Broadway’ (1926).

Revisiting Classics Every Wednesday

Every Wednesday this month, TCM will air these vintage films, offering viewers a chance to journey back in time and relive the magic of these cinematic masterpieces. From romantic dramas to timeless comedies, the celebration encapsulates the breadth and depth of Columbia Pictures’ contributions to the film industry over the past century.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

