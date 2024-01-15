TBEY Arts Center: A Lifeline for Arts Education in Milwaukee

In the heart of Milwaukee, an arts education beacon, the TBEY Arts Center, has been enriching the lives of the city's youth for over two decades. The brainchild of Contessa Lobley, this nonprofit organization was born out of necessity and a deep-seated passion for the arts. Today, it stands as a testament to the life-altering, therapeutic power of art.

Proactive Response to Budget Cuts

At the tender age of 16, Contessa Lobley foresaw the imminent danger presented by looming budget cuts within Milwaukee Public Schools that jeopardized arts programs. Recognizing the void this would create, she took the initiative, founding Tessa's Black Entertainment and Youth Center, affectionately known as TBEY Arts Center. Her mission was simple yet profound - to bridge the gap for subsequent students who would be left bereft of essential arts education.

Arts Education for All

In the 24 years since its inception, TBEY Arts Center has evolved into a vital cultural institution, offering a variety of opportunities from after-school arts programs and summer camps to annual theater productions like 'The Little Mermaid Jr.' and 'A Journey Through Dance.' These initiatives are designed to ensure accessibility, especially for those who might otherwise be unable to gain these skills due to financial or geographical limitations. Contessa Lobley's commitment to inclusivity extends beyond the center's walls, reaching out to schools, community organizations, group homes, and churches.

More Than Just an Arts Center

Under the steadfast leadership of Lobley, TBEY Arts Center transcends traditional arts education, emphasizing the therapeutic value of art at all stages of life. To date, the organization has enriched the lives of as many as 22,000 students, fostering creativity, self-expression, and a lifelong appreciation for the humanities. This remarkable journey of TBEY Arts Center, and its indomitable founder, was recently highlighted in a 'Today' show segment with Hoda & Jenna, bringing national attention to this local gem.