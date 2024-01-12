Taylor Swift’s Night Out With Friends in Brooklyn: A Hint at ‘Reputation’ Revival?

On January 10, 2024, Taylor Swift and her closest confidant Blake Lively painted the town red in Brooklyn, making memories at the popular Lucali Pizza. With them were the multifaceted Zoë Kravitz and accomplished comedians Mike Birbiglia and Jerrod Carmichael, adding a layer of humor to their casual evening. Taylor, 34, known for her distinct fashion, chose a plush, velvet green dress for the night, accentuated by her extravagant $2,450 Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier snakeskin boots.

Snakeskin Boots: A Hint at ‘Reputation’ Revival?

Fans quickly connected the dots between Taylor’s choice of snakeskin boots and her iconic ‘Reputation’ era, speculating a re-recorded version of the album. The boots, covered in graphics of black tattoos, including a prominent snake, were hard to miss, echoing the era’s motif and setting tongues wagging about the potential surprise Taylor might be planning.

Busy Start to the Year

Swift’s outing in Brooklyn follows a hectic beginning to 2024. The singer-songwriter was seen at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 7, sharing precious moments with her friend Selena Gomez. On January 9, she was spotted exiting a recording studio, further fueling speculation about her music projects. In between, she made time for a laid-back dinner in Brooklyn, striking a balance between her professional commitments and personal life.

Taylor’s Fashion: A Clue to Musical Journey?

Swift’s fashion choices have often been a nod to her musical journey. The green eyeshadow matching her velvet dress and the snake-themed boots seemed to be more than just a fashion statement. Fans have been decoding her recent outfits, looking for signs of a possible 11th studio album. Whether these sartorial choices are mere coincidences or deliberate breadcrumbs leading to a grand musical revelation, only time will tell.