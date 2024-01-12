en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Night Out With Friends in Brooklyn: A Hint at ‘Reputation’ Revival?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
Taylor Swift’s Night Out With Friends in Brooklyn: A Hint at ‘Reputation’ Revival?

On January 10, 2024, Taylor Swift and her closest confidant Blake Lively painted the town red in Brooklyn, making memories at the popular Lucali Pizza. With them were the multifaceted Zoë Kravitz and accomplished comedians Mike Birbiglia and Jerrod Carmichael, adding a layer of humor to their casual evening. Taylor, 34, known for her distinct fashion, chose a plush, velvet green dress for the night, accentuated by her extravagant $2,450 Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier snakeskin boots.

Snakeskin Boots: A Hint at ‘Reputation’ Revival?

Fans quickly connected the dots between Taylor’s choice of snakeskin boots and her iconic ‘Reputation’ era, speculating a re-recorded version of the album. The boots, covered in graphics of black tattoos, including a prominent snake, were hard to miss, echoing the era’s motif and setting tongues wagging about the potential surprise Taylor might be planning.

Busy Start to the Year

Swift’s outing in Brooklyn follows a hectic beginning to 2024. The singer-songwriter was seen at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on January 7, sharing precious moments with her friend Selena Gomez. On January 9, she was spotted exiting a recording studio, further fueling speculation about her music projects. In between, she made time for a laid-back dinner in Brooklyn, striking a balance between her professional commitments and personal life.

Taylor’s Fashion: A Clue to Musical Journey?

Swift’s fashion choices have often been a nod to her musical journey. The green eyeshadow matching her velvet dress and the snake-themed boots seemed to be more than just a fashion statement. Fans have been decoding her recent outfits, looking for signs of a possible 11th studio album. Whether these sartorial choices are mere coincidences or deliberate breadcrumbs leading to a grand musical revelation, only time will tell.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
Silverstone Festival 2023: Melding Motorsport and Music
Silverstone Festival, the eminent annual motorsport event, is primed to rev its engines from August 23 to 25, 2023 at the historic track in Northamptonshire. Formerly known as the Silverstone Classic, the festival is a unique amalgamation of nail-biting historic motorsport racing and off-track amusement. Music and Motorsport The high-octane event will be lit up
Silverstone Festival 2023: Melding Motorsport and Music
The Sopranos at 25: Anniversary Sparks Renewed Debate Over Series Finale
2 mins ago
The Sopranos at 25: Anniversary Sparks Renewed Debate Over Series Finale
Photographer Ben Harris Exposes the Unsung Beauty of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
2 mins ago
Photographer Ben Harris Exposes the Unsung Beauty of Raleigh's Capital Boulevard
Avail Unveils Persona 5 Inspired Clothing Line, Set to Launch in January 2024
19 seconds ago
Avail Unveils Persona 5 Inspired Clothing Line, Set to Launch in January 2024
Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord: A New Epoch in Tactical RPGs
32 seconds ago
Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord: A New Epoch in Tactical RPGs
Canada Reads 2023: A Dive into the Longlist
2 mins ago
Canada Reads 2023: A Dive into the Longlist
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
10 seconds
Kate Beckinsale's Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Mourning Speculations
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
20 seconds
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
21 seconds
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
30 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
51 seconds
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
52 seconds
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
53 seconds
USC Aiken's Women's Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
56 seconds
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
1 min
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app