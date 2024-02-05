Taylor Swift's New Album Sparks Speculation About Joe Alwyn Reference

In an electrifying revelation at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, pop icon Taylor Swift unveiled her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' set to hit the music scene on April 19, 2024. The announcement, gracefully interlaced in her acceptance speech, has set the internet ablaze, triggering fan speculation about a potential veiled reference to Swift's ex-beau, actor Joe Alwyn.

Album Announcement and Fan Speculation

The forthcoming album is a compilation of sixteen songs, with a bonus track titled 'The Manuscript.' Swift's ardent fans, known for their sleuthing prowess, instantly connected the album's title to an old interview featuring Alwyn and his fellow actor Paul Mescal. The resurfaced video reveals their WhatsApp group chat named 'The Tortured Man Club,' uncannily resonating with the name of Swift's new album.

Resurgence of the Alwyn-Mescal Interview

The interview, originally published in December 2022, highlighted Alwyn and Mescal's experiences with filming intimate scenes. They also credited actor Andrew Scott as the initiator of the group chat. The resurgence of this interview clip on various social media platforms has set off a wave of speculation about the album's content and potential collaborations.

The Tortured Poets Department: A Closer Look

The album cover, a monochrome image of Swift lying on a bed, captured by photographer Beth Garrabrant, is already available for pre-order. The album will also feature a collectible 24-page book-bound jacket. The announcement, unexpected by fans who were anticipating a different album, has heightened the excitement surrounding 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

As the release date draws closer, fans are keenly analysing Swift's website for clues, eagerly awaiting more details. While the album's title sparks curiosity, the speculation surrounding its possible reference to Swift's past relationship with Alwyn adds another layer of intrigue to this highly anticipated release.