Taylor Swift's Dance Boosts 'Swag Surfin' Streams by 700%, F.L.Y. Endorses 'Taylor's Version' Remix

In an unexpected twist, Taylor Swift's impromptu dance to 'Swag Surfin' during a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game has resulted in a windfall for Fast Life Yungstaz (F.L.Y.), the creators of the 2009 hit song. The global pop icon's sway to the rhythm caused a staggering 700% increase in streams for the song, amplifying its reach to a broader audience.

Endorsement for a 'Taylor's Version'

After witnessing the viral effect of Swift's dance, F.L.Y., comprised of McFly, Vee, Mook, and Ea$ton, endorsed the idea of Swift creating a remix or 'Taylor's Version' of the track. This proposition came with an intriguing caveat - that Swift should add her own rap verse to it. While Swift is known for her powerful vocals and evocative lyrics, rapping is a territory she hasn't ventured into yet, making the prospect of a rap-infused 'Taylor's Version' all the more enticing.

'Swag Surfin': An Enduring Hit

Despite being over a decade old, 'Swag Surfin' has remained a favorite in the music industry, especially within Atlanta's vibrant music scene. F.L.Y. even goes as far as to claim it as the best track to have originated from Atlanta. This bold statement, however, might need a confirmation or two from Atlanta's music influencers like T.I. and Greg Street.

Swift's Dance: Awkward or a Cultural Moment?

While some fans and critics brushed off Swift's dance as awkward and out of sync with the culture, F.L.Y. interpreted it in a positive light. They see Swift's dance as a nod to their music and an inadvertent promotion of 'Swag Surfin', one that has brought their song back into the spotlight and catapulted its streams to unprecedented levels.