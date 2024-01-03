Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Defies Seasons, Continues to Top Charts

As the holiday season folds away, Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ from her 2019 album ‘Lover,’ is back under the spotlight, reclaiming its top spot on several Billboard charts. The track, showcasing Swift’s lyrical prowess and melodic ingenuity, continues to resonate with listeners long after its initial release.

Swift’s Cruel Summer: A Billboard Triumph

Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ has achieved its 10th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard’s Radio Songs airplay chart. The song has managed to captivate a wide audience, drawing 64.6 million in all-format airplay audience, marking an increase of 5% from the previous week. This achievement further cements Swift’s position as a leading figure in the music industry.

Matching Records on the Adult Pop Airplay Chart

The track’s success isn’t confined to just one chart. It has secured its 17th week at number one on the Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, matching the record for the longest run at the top by a female artist since the chart’s inception in 1996. This record is a shared honor, as Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ also held this position.

Continued Popularity Across Charts

‘Cruel Summer’ also reached number one on the Hot 100 chart in October, marking Taylor Swift’s 10th number one hit on this chart. This accomplishment attests to the song’s popularity, which seems to defy seasonal boundaries. Despite its summery title, ‘Cruel Summer’ continues to resonate with fans, demonstrating its enduring appeal and Swift’s powerful influence in the music world.