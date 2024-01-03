Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart

Defying the norm in the music industry, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, continues its extraordinary reign atop the U.S. album sales chart. Now in its ninth week on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, it has secured the number one spot for the fourth time, selling an impressive 60,688 copies. This is not just a feat for an album that’s been out for a substantial period, but it also outpaces the combined sales of the albums ranked second and third on the chart.

A Remarkable Trend in Album Sales

The sustained success of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is significant in an era where albums usually experience a sharp drop in sales after the first few weeks. Swift’s own 2022 release, ‘Midnights’, holds the second spot with under 24,000 copies sold, while Stray Kids’ album ‘5 Star’ is third. The performance of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is noteworthy, especially when many new releases, even from well-established artists, struggle to achieve such sales figures in their debut week.

Swift’s Chart Domination Continues

Beyond U.S. shores, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is also leading the midweek U.K. chart, projected for a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1. Seven of Swift’s LPs, including ‘reputation,’ ‘Midnights,’ ‘Lover,’ ‘folklore,’ ‘evermore,’ and the original ‘1989’, are also poised to impact the top 40. With her latest chart success, Swift has now earned a total of 68 times at No. 1, across 13 of her LPs, eclipsing Elvis Presley for the most appearances in the top slot for a solo artist.

Smashing Records and Setting Milestones

The album’s U.S. equivalent of 98,000 sales in its latest week, including 48.5 million streams and 61,000 copies sold as a complete package, is testament to Swift’s enduring appeal. Since its release, the new ‘1989’ has had the equivalent of 2.8 million sales and just over one billion streams in the U.S. alone. Swift’s 68 weeks at number-one across her discography is a historic milestone, surpassing any other solo artist in history. While The Beatles still hold the overall record with 132 weeks at number-one, Swift’s achievement is unparalleled in solo artist history.