en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 am EST
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart

Defying the norm in the music industry, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, continues its extraordinary reign atop the U.S. album sales chart. Now in its ninth week on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, it has secured the number one spot for the fourth time, selling an impressive 60,688 copies. This is not just a feat for an album that’s been out for a substantial period, but it also outpaces the combined sales of the albums ranked second and third on the chart.

A Remarkable Trend in Album Sales

The sustained success of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is significant in an era where albums usually experience a sharp drop in sales after the first few weeks. Swift’s own 2022 release, ‘Midnights’, holds the second spot with under 24,000 copies sold, while Stray Kids’ album ‘5 Star’ is third. The performance of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is noteworthy, especially when many new releases, even from well-established artists, struggle to achieve such sales figures in their debut week.

Swift’s Chart Domination Continues

Beyond U.S. shores, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is also leading the midweek U.K. chart, projected for a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1. Seven of Swift’s LPs, including ‘reputation,’ ‘Midnights,’ ‘Lover,’ ‘folklore,’ ‘evermore,’ and the original ‘1989’, are also poised to impact the top 40. With her latest chart success, Swift has now earned a total of 68 times at No. 1, across 13 of her LPs, eclipsing Elvis Presley for the most appearances in the top slot for a solo artist.

Smashing Records and Setting Milestones

The album’s U.S. equivalent of 98,000 sales in its latest week, including 48.5 million streams and 61,000 copies sold as a complete package, is testament to Swift’s enduring appeal. Since its release, the new ‘1989’ has had the equivalent of 2.8 million sales and just over one billion streams in the U.S. alone. Swift’s 68 weeks at number-one across her discography is a historic milestone, surpassing any other solo artist in history. While The Beatles still hold the overall record with 132 weeks at number-one, Swift’s achievement is unparalleled in solo artist history.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post Office Scandal Drama

By BNN Correspondents

Dave the Diver Dives to New Heights with 3 Million Sales

By Salman Khan

Bristol Community Advocate Ruth Pitter Honoured with MBE

By BNN Correspondents

The Fatal Obsession: Remembering 'The Voice' Star Christina Grimmie's Tragic Murder

By Rafia Tasleem

Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce: A 'Miss Saigon' Reunion ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce: A 'Miss Saigon' Reunion ...
heart comment 0
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Fan Anticipation Builds for English Dub Release

By BNN Correspondents

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Fan Anticipation Builds for English Dub Release
Riley Keough Earns Golden Globe Nomination for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

By BNN Correspondents

Riley Keough Earns Golden Globe Nomination for 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Unveiled: Rekha’s Role in Sridevi’s Foray into Hindi Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiled: Rekha's Role in Sridevi's Foray into Hindi Cinema
Western Sahara Culture Reflected in Eimi Imanishi’s New Film: ‘Doha – The Rising Sun’

By BNN Correspondents

Western Sahara Culture Reflected in Eimi Imanishi's New Film: 'Doha - The Rising Sun'
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
25 seconds
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
27 seconds
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
47 seconds
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
51 seconds
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
1 min
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
2 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
3 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
3 mins
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
4 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app