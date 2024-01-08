en English
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Celeb Friends: Intriguing Conversations at the 2024 Golden Globes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Celeb Friends: Intriguing Conversations at the 2024 Golden Globes

The dazzling 2024 Golden Globes ceremony was a star-studded event, with celebrities like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez lighting up the evening. The duo, known for their close friendship, was seen involved in spirited conversations with other celebrity friends, including Keleigh Teller, stirring up plenty of fan theories and social media buzz.

Swift and Gomez: A Bond Beyond Awards

Both Swift and Gomez were at the event celebrating their respective nominations. Gomez, recognized for her role in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and Swift, represented her movie nomination, were the center of attention. Gomez was a vision in a vibrant red Giorgio Armani dress, while Swift graced the occasion in a floor-length green Gucci gown. Their camaraderie, which they’ve often publicly acknowledged, was in full display at the event.

Not Just Awards: An Evening Filled with Conversations

The Golden Globes was more than just awards for these celebrities. A lively gossip session was captured between Swift, Gomez, and Sperry. Social media posts suggested that they were discussing Timothée Chalamet and a denied picture request involving him and Kylie Jenner. This revelation intensified the speculation, adding a humorous twist to the evening.

An Unamused Swift and a Supportive Friend

The event also captured Swift’s reaction to a controversial joke made by the host, Kyo, about her NFL coverage since dating Kelce. Her unamused facial expression was a stark contrast to the otherwise jubilant atmosphere. However, Swift was spotted supporting her friend Emma Stone, who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for ‘Poor Things.’

Another clip that caught attention was a conversation where Swift and Keleigh Teller appeared shocked after Gomez relayed an incident involving Jenner. The interactions between these celebrities have sparked fan theories and humorous tweets, adding a layer of intrigue to the glamorous event. Despite the speculation, none of the celebrities have made any comments on these discussions.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

