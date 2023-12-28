en English
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift on the Verge of Surpassing Elvis Presley’s Chart Record

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:04 am EST
Pop sensation, Taylor Swift, is on the brink of surpassing rock and roll legend, Elvis Presley, as the solo artist with the most cumulative weeks at number one on the U.S. albums chart. Swift’s album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, has climbed back to the number one spot for the fourth non-consecutive week, equalling Presley’s Billboard 200 chart record of 67 weeks. This achievement is significant in Swift’s music career, as it exemplifies her enduring influence and prominence in contemporary music.

Swift’s Chart-Topping Journey

Swift’s journey to this milestone has been marked by a series of successful albums, each contributing to her total number of weeks at number one. Notably, she currently holds three albums in the Top 10, demonstrating her ability to connect with a broad audience and maintain sustained popularity. Swift’s musical evolution over the years has played a crucial role in her chart performance, with each album showcasing her growth as an artist and her knack for creating chart-topping hits.

Breaking Records and Setting New Ones

If Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ maintains its number one position for another week, she will break Presley’s record, marking another significant accomplishment in her illustrious career. However, the overall record is still held by The Beatles, with an impressive 132 weeks at the top of the chart. Following Swift in terms of most weeks at number one are notable artists Garth Brooks at 52 weeks and Michael Jackson at 51 weeks.

Swift’s Recent Achievements

In addition to her record-tying performance on the Billboard 200 chart, Swift has been named ‘Person of the Year’ by TIME magazine. Her ‘Eras Tour’ concert film also broke records for first-day ticket sales, further solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the music industry. The re-release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has not only tied her with Presley but has set the stage for Swift to potentially create a new record in the coming weeks, further cementing her position as one of music’s most influential figures.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

