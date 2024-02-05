Taylor Swift Makes History at the 2024 Grammy Awards

In a historic moment at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift claimed the 'Album of the Year' accolade for her album 'Midnights,' marking her fourth triumph in this prestigious category. This victory makes Swift the most rewarded primary artist in the history of the category, surpassing three-time winners Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

A Night Dominated by Women

The night was a testament to women's achievements in the music industry, with multiple female artists taking home some of the most coveted awards. Miley Cyrus marked her territory with 'Flowers' winning 'Record of the Year', while Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie' secured 'Song of the Year'. The title of 'Best New Artist' went to Victoria Monet, and the rock supergroup boygenius walked away with three Grammys.

Performances and Tributes

The evening was packed with unforgettable performances and heartfelt tributes. Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs shared a duet, while Cyrus delivered a powerful rendition of 'Flowers'. Stevie Wonder honored Tony Bennett, and Annie Lennox paid tribute to Sinead O'Connor, both of whom passed away. The audience was also treated to Joni Mitchell's return to the stage and SZA's emotional acceptance speech for 'Best R&B Song'.

Controversies and Promotion

However, the night was not without controversy. Swift took the opportunity during her acceptance speech to announce her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', coming out in April. This move was criticized by some as self-promotion during a moment meant for recognition. Similarly, U2 was accused of using the platform to promote their Vegas residency. Despite these criticisms, the event, hosted by Trevor Noah, was filled with enthusiasm and humor.