Taylor Swift Makes Early Exit from 2024 Golden Globes Following ‘Barbie’s’ Win

In an unexpected turn at the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor Swift made an early exit, leaving fans and attendees speculating on the reason behind her abrupt departure. The event was marked by the announcement of the new award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which had pitted Swift’s concert film against the blockbusting movie, Barbie. Amidst the suspense, it was Barbie that claimed the coveted award, leaving Swift’s fans in a state of discontent.

Barbie Steals the Spotlight

Swift’s concert film, The Eras, had been a strong contender for the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award. However, it was Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, that ultimately triumphed. Swift took the outcome in stride, leading the standing ovation as Barbie was announced the winner.

Barbie dominated the Golden Globe nominations with nine nods, including best picture musical or comedy, acting nominations for Robbie and Gosling, and three of the film’s original songs. The blockbuster’s victory, despite being a surprise for some, was a recognition of its wide-reaching cinematic impact.

A Cold Moment Amidst the Applause

While Swift was gracious in her applause for the Barbie cast and crew, the event was not devoid of controversy. The Golden Globes host, Jo Koy, made a joke about the frequency of camera shots featuring Swift at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games. As the camera turned to Swift, she responded with a cold look and a sip from her drink – a moment that was quickly shared and dissected on social media.

Swift’s Early Departure Raises Questions

Despite the jovial atmosphere at the Globes, where Swift was seen sharing laughs and engaging in conversations with friends Keleigh Sperry and Selena Gomez, her early exit raised a few eyebrows. While some attributed her departure to the Barbie win, others suggested it may have been a reaction to Koy’s joke. As to whether Sperry and Gomez also left with Swift, the details remain unknown.