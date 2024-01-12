en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman

In a progressive move towards recognizing the cultural impact of contemporary celebrities, The University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP Diliman) is set to introduce a specialized course based on pop music icon, Taylor Swift. Titled ‘BMAS 196 WWX – Celebrities Studies: Taylor Swift in Focus’, the course aims to explore Taylor Swift’s influence on various facets of society including music, culture, class, politics, gender, and race.

Swift’s Influence Beyond Music

Known for her evocative lyrics and catchy tunes, Taylor Swift has often been regarded as a powerful force in shaping popular culture. Her music, often autobiographical, resonates with a wide range of listeners, making her a global phenomenon. This course, in acknowledging Swift’s influence, will delve into the conception, construction, and performance of Swift as a celebrity. It will also examine how Swift’s image and persona can be used to explain societal concepts such as class dynamics, political ideologies, gender identities, racial issues, and fantasies of success and mobility.

A Reflection of Today’s Youth

This development at UP Diliman is a reflection of the changing landscape of academic discourse, one that is willing to integrate subjects that resonate with the interests of today’s youth. It acknowledges the fact that popular culture, represented by figures like Swift, plays a significant role in shaping societal norms and values. The course is expected to attract a diverse group of students, from ‘Swifties’ – the term for ardent fans of Taylor Swift, to those interested in media studies, literary analysis, and cultural studies.

Towards a Global Trend in Academia

UP Diliman is not alone in offering Swift-related courses. Several international universities have recognized the need to study popular culture figures and their impact on society, making it a growing trend in academic institutions worldwide. Whether it’s understanding the listener demographics of Taylor Swift, who has a large following of Filipinos, or analyzing her music and persona, the academia is increasingly acknowledging the power and influence of contemporary celebrities on global society.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
22 seconds ago
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Renowned rapper Stephen Manderson, known by fans worldwide as Professor Green, has laid bare his ongoing battle with a rare infantile condition, Pyloric Stenosis, that he was diagnosed with at birth. The disorder narrows the passage between the stomach and small bowel, a complication that is rarely seen persisting into adulthood. Unmasking a Lifelong Struggle
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Anthony Rodia: Captaining the 'Totally Relatable Tour' Across the US
3 mins ago
Anthony Rodia: Captaining the 'Totally Relatable Tour' Across the US
Xur Returns to Destiny 2 with Fresh Exotics: Location and Inventory Unveiled
4 mins ago
Xur Returns to Destiny 2 with Fresh Exotics: Location and Inventory Unveiled
Jamie Bell: Exploring Depth in Roles and Contemplating Directing
54 seconds ago
Jamie Bell: Exploring Depth in Roles and Contemplating Directing
Half a Century of Heavy Music: The Landmark Albums of 1974
2 mins ago
Half a Century of Heavy Music: The Landmark Albums of 1974
Daisy Ridley Voices Uncertainty Over Future Star Wars Film
2 mins ago
Daisy Ridley Voices Uncertainty Over Future Star Wars Film
Latest Headlines
World News
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
23 seconds
Professor Green Sheds Light on Lifelong Battle with Pyloric Stenosis
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
1 min
Jonathan Panzo's Loan Spell at Cardiff City May End Prematurely
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
2 mins
Cork's Iconic Nash 19 Shuts Down Amid Rising Business Costs
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
3 mins
NeuroPong: Turning Table Tennis into a Therapeutic Game
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
3 mins
St. Mary Parish Council Elects New Leadership Amid Budget Shortfall
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
4 mins
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
5 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
6 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
7 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app