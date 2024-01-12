Taylor Swift Course Set to Make Waves at University of the Philippines-Diliman

In a progressive move towards recognizing the cultural impact of contemporary celebrities, The University of the Philippines-Diliman (UP Diliman) is set to introduce a specialized course based on pop music icon, Taylor Swift. Titled ‘BMAS 196 WWX – Celebrities Studies: Taylor Swift in Focus’, the course aims to explore Taylor Swift’s influence on various facets of society including music, culture, class, politics, gender, and race.

Swift’s Influence Beyond Music

Known for her evocative lyrics and catchy tunes, Taylor Swift has often been regarded as a powerful force in shaping popular culture. Her music, often autobiographical, resonates with a wide range of listeners, making her a global phenomenon. This course, in acknowledging Swift’s influence, will delve into the conception, construction, and performance of Swift as a celebrity. It will also examine how Swift’s image and persona can be used to explain societal concepts such as class dynamics, political ideologies, gender identities, racial issues, and fantasies of success and mobility.

A Reflection of Today’s Youth

This development at UP Diliman is a reflection of the changing landscape of academic discourse, one that is willing to integrate subjects that resonate with the interests of today’s youth. It acknowledges the fact that popular culture, represented by figures like Swift, plays a significant role in shaping societal norms and values. The course is expected to attract a diverse group of students, from ‘Swifties’ – the term for ardent fans of Taylor Swift, to those interested in media studies, literary analysis, and cultural studies.

Towards a Global Trend in Academia

UP Diliman is not alone in offering Swift-related courses. Several international universities have recognized the need to study popular culture figures and their impact on society, making it a growing trend in academic institutions worldwide. Whether it’s understanding the listener demographics of Taylor Swift, who has a large following of Filipinos, or analyzing her music and persona, the academia is increasingly acknowledging the power and influence of contemporary celebrities on global society.