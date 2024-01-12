en English
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Taylor Swift Class Announced at University of the Philippines-Diliman

In an intriguing blend of academia and pop culture, the University of the Philippines-Diliman has announced a new addition to their curriculum: a course dedicated to the works and influence of Taylor Swift, the American pop icon. The class, titled ‘BMAS 196 WWX – Celebrities Studies: Taylor Swift in Focus,’ is set to delve into the complex relationship between the singer’s celebrity status and various socio-cultural dynamics, such as class, politics, gender, and race.

Examining the Swift Phenomenon

The course is designed to unravel the conception, construction, and the performance of Taylor Swift as a celebrity. It aims to use the lens of Swift’s career to explain the intricate interplay of success and mobility fantasies, underscoring the potent influence wielded by such a prominent figure in contemporary culture. The class is part of the Special Topic in Broadcasting category and will be helmed by Dr. Cherish Aileen Brillion, a respected faculty member of UP CMC.

A Trend Echoing Across Global Universities

The University of the Philippines-Diliman is not alone in recognizing the academic potential of studying popular music icons. Similar courses focusing on Taylor Swift have been offered in various international universities, reflecting a growing trend of integrating contemporary pop culture into rigorous academic study. This innovative approach underscores the increasing relevance of understanding the societal implications of artistry in the modern world.

Reception Among Students

The announcement has generated a wave of excitement among the University’s student body, affectionately known as Isko and Iska. This academic offering speaks to the institution’s commitment to providing a diverse and modern curriculum that reflects the interests and cultural phenomena relevant to today’s society. It offers students the opportunity to explore the intersection of pop culture, celebrity, and societal dynamics in a formal, academic environment.

Arts & Entertainment Education Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

