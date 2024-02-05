Taylor Swift Breaks Record at the 2024 Grammy Awards Dominated by Female Artists

A historical night unfolded at the 2024 Grammy Awards as Taylor Swift emerged victorious, winning her fourth career album of the year award for 'Midnights'. This achievement catapulted her past previous record holders Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder, making Swift the artist with the most wins in this category.

Swift's Fourth Win: A Record-Breaker

The award was presented by Céline Dion, symbolizing a passing of the torch in the music industry. Swift's 'Midnights' followed her previous triumphs for 'Fearless', '1989', and 'Folklore', setting a new benchmark in the annals of Grammy history. During her acceptance speech, Swift thanked her collaborators and expressed her ultimate career-related wish to continue creating music. She also made headlines by announcing the release of her 11th studio album 'The Tortured Poets Department', a declaration that stirred mixed reactions.

Female Artists Dominate the Grammys

The event served as a showcase for the power of female artists, who dominated the awards and performances. Miley Cyrus clinched the record of the year award with 'Flowers', while Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell were honored with song of the year for 'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie.' Rising star Victoria Monet was crowned the best new artist. However, the rock supergroup boygenius, composed of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, despite winning three Grammys, were not featured on the main CBS broadcast.

Memorable Moments and Stirring Tributes

The ceremony was punctuated by memorable moments that ranged from Tracy Chapman's duet with Luke Combs to Cyrus' electrifying performance. Jay-Z's acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, where he underscored Beyoncé's lack of album of the year wins despite her 32 Grammys, also sparked conversations. The night was also enriched by Joni Mitchell's return to the stage and heartfelt tributes to artists who passed away, including a poignant duet between Stevie Wonder and a filmed Tony Bennett. Despite the celebratory tone, U2's performance from Las Vegas was criticized for feeling more like a promotion for their residency.

The night was expertly steered by host Trevor Noah, whose enthusiastic and humorous presentation of the show earned him widespread praise. As the dust settles from this record-breaking night, the 2024 Grammy Awards will be remembered not just for its list of winners, but for its celebration of music's power to inspire, unite, and make history.