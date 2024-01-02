en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Usher in 2024 with Intimate New Year’s Celebration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Usher in 2024 with Intimate New Year’s Celebration

As the world welcomed 2024, pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce celebrated their first New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City, following a Chiefs win. The public caught glimpses of their intimate celebration as footage of them sharing a passionate midnight kiss circulated on social media. Swift was seen dazzling in a New Year’s Eve-themed ensemble, which comprised of a silver dress from Annie’s x Clio Peppiatt worth $2,013, and celestial hairpins from Jennifer Behr, worth $425, available at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Christmas Celebration Amidst Sports Spirit

Earlier, the couple had celebrated Christmas with their families in Kansas City, despite Kelce’s team not securing a win on Christmas day. Swift, known for her immense support to her beau, was seen sporting a Santa hat with Kelce’s jersey number embroidered on it at the game. This public display of support and the shared holiday experience with family hinted at a strong foundation for the couple’s relationship.

A Year of Victories and Celebrations

Both stars had an eventful 2023, with Kelce bagging another Super Bowl championship and Swift’s successful Eras Tour. The Chiefs also secured their AFC West division title in December, and are now gearing up to face the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7th. Swift, on the other hand, is preparing to head back to the stage as her Eras Tour resumes on February 7th in Tokyo, Japan.

Strong Future and Speculations

As the couple ushered in the New Year together, fans and spectators are speculating about the couple’s future in 2024. The meaningful holiday experiences, Swift’s strong support for Kelce, and their shared success in their respective fields all point towards a promising year for the couple. The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captured the attention of both music and sports enthusiasts, and their public appearances together have made them one of the most iconic celebrity couples of this era.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian President Calls for Concert to Protest Israeli 'Genocide'

By BNN Correspondents

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

By Salman Khan

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By BNN Correspondents

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival

By Geeta Pillai

Jason Scott Tilley: Preserving Memories Through Photography Despite De ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
Jason Scott Tilley: Preserving Memories Through Photography Despite De ...
heart comment 0
Lagos City Choral Calls for Amplified Investment in Music Education

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos City Choral Calls for Amplified Investment in Music Education
Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival

By Geeta Pillai

Fuzzy Field Day 2024: Multiple Arrests Cast Shadow Over Music Festival
UK’s Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation

By Israel Ojoko

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation
Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans

By Salman Khan

Portal Revolution: A Groundbreaking New Mod for Portal 2 Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
50 seconds
Over-Milking the Tax Base: A Dairy Cow Study's Lessons for the Economy
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
5 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
5 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
5 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
5 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
5 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
6 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
6 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
29 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app