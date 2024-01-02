en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A New Year’s Eve to Remember at The American Restaurant

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A New Year’s Eve to Remember at The American Restaurant

The turn of the year in Kansas City was marked with a display of glittering stars, not just in the sky, but at a popular venue, The American Restaurant. This illustrious locale, recognized for its unique architecture by Warren Platner and its storied history, played host to an exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration. A constellation of notable personalities graced the event, including pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

When Stars Align: New Year’s Eve at The American Restaurant

The American Restaurant, which opened its doors in 1974, has seen several renovations over the years, preserving its distinctive elements like the arched ceiling and white oak pillars. The venue, renowned for its Design Icon recognition from the James Beard Foundation in 2018, is currently a hub for private events. A shining beacon on New Year’s Eve, it attracted a host of celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who rang in 2024 in grand style.

A Kiss to Remember: Swift and Kelce Celebrate Together

As the clock struck midnight, the couple shared a New Year’s kiss, a moment captured on video that has since resonated deeply with their fans. This expression of joy and affection between Swift, who is known for hosting elaborate New Year’s parties, and Kelce, was a highlight of the celebration. The couple, who went public with their relationship in September, were spotted together throughout the night, their chemistry adding sparkle to an already luminous event.

Life Beyond the Party: Swift and Kelce’s Bond Deepens

As Swift prepares for the next leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, she and Kelce have been supporting each other, evident in Swift’s consistent presence at Chiefs games. Their relationship has been a delightful surprise for both Swift and Kelce, with sources close to Swift revealing that spending the holidays with their families was the ‘best gift ever’ for her. As the couple cruised around Kansas City, Mo. on New Year’s Day, it was clear that their bond extended beyond the glitz and glamour of the New Year’s Eve party.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sets New Broadway Record

By BNN Correspondents

UCCS Radio's Resurgence: From Pandemic Shutdown to National Nomination

By Israel Ojoko

Nashville's Big Bash Breaks CBS Ratings Records

By BNN Correspondents

Yoko Taro Reveals New Stage Play and Discusses Personal Struggles

By BNN Correspondents

Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley Promote 'Fool Me Once' as the Series ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley Promote 'Fool Me Once' as the Series ...
heart comment 0
Bass Coast Festival Features Special Alumni Tracks Edition, Supports Local Community

By BNN Correspondents

Bass Coast Festival Features Special Alumni Tracks Edition, Supports Local Community
Nicolas Cage Delivers Insightful Commentary on ‘Face/Off’ as Film Joins Paramount+

By BNN Correspondents

Nicolas Cage Delivers Insightful Commentary on 'Face/Off' as Film Joins Paramount+
Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities

By Mazhar Abbas

Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities
George Clooney Advocates for Theatrical Release Ahead of ‘Wolfs’ Debut

By BNN Correspondents

George Clooney Advocates for Theatrical Release Ahead of 'Wolfs' Debut
Latest Headlines
World News
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
2 mins
Goalless Stalemate Between West Ham and Brighton Highlights Premier League Competition
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
2 mins
QPR's Marti Cifuentes Pinpoints Set Piece Defense as Key Area for Improvement
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
2 mins
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
3 mins
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
3 mins
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
3 mins
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
3 mins
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
3 mins
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
33 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app