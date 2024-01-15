Taylor Swift and Ebon Moss-Bachrach Exchange Congratulatory Tweets After Critics Choice Awards

The night of the Critics Choice Awards turned out to be a momentous occasion for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as he bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "The Bear." His acceptance speech, however, did more than just thank his colleagues and the judges - it acknowledged pop icon Taylor Swift, sparking a delightful exchange on social media.

The Unexpected Shout-out to Taylor Swift

In a twist that left viewers intrigued, Moss-Bachrach thanked Swift during his acceptance speech. This unexpected shout-out was related to an episode in the second season of "The Bear," where his character, Richie, endeavored to secure Taylor Swift concert tickets. Despite Swift not actually appearing in the series, the storyline was enough to warrant a mention during the actor's big moment.

Swift, known for her active online presence and engagement with fans, replied to this acknowledgement with a congratulatory tweet. Her response was in reaction to a Rolling Stone article discussing Moss-Bachrach's speech. Swift’s tweet was welcomed with positive reactions from her immense fan base, further amplifying the buzz around the award show.

Triumph for "The Bear" and Other Winners

"The Bear" didn’t stop at Moss-Bachrach’s win. The award show, held in Santa Monica, also saw Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively for their roles in the show. The icing on the cake was the series itself nabbing the Best Comedy Series award. Fans can look forward to a third season, though further details on production and airing dates are yet to be disclosed.

Other big winners of the night included "Oppenheimer" for Best Picture, Paul Giamatti and Emma Stone for Best Actor and Best Actress, and "Barbie" for Best Comedy. The Critics Choice Awards celebrated achievements in both film and television, honoring outstanding performances and productions from the past year.