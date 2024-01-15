en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift Acknowledged by Ebon Moss-Bachrach at Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Taylor Swift Acknowledged by Ebon Moss-Bachrach at Critics Choice Awards

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the talented actor from the hit FX series ‘The Bear’, bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award at the esteemed 2024 Critics Choice Awards. During his heartfelt acceptance speech, Moss-Bachrach expressed his profound gratitude towards pop sensation, Taylor Swift. The unexpected acknowledgment gave a glimpse into Swift’s substantial contribution to ‘The Bear’ and Moss-Bachrach’s performance.

A Surprise Acknowledgment

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, an annual event that celebrates the crests of cinematic and television achievement, witnessed a unique moment when Moss-Bachrach dedicated part of his acceptance speech to Taylor Swift. He fondly referred to her as a ‘special scene partner’, suggesting a significant role Swift played alongside him during the production of ‘The Bear’. The specifics of Swift’s involvement and the nature of the scene Moss-Bachrach highlighted, however, remain unsaid.

‘The Bear’ Sweeps Awards

Adding to Moss-Bachrach’s individual triumph, ‘The Bear’ had a successful run at the Critics Choice Awards. The show’s co-star, Jeremy Allen White, secured the Best Actor award, while Ayo Edebiri was crowned Best Supporting Actress. In a crowning achievement, ‘The Bear’ clinched the Best Comedy Series award. The show follows the life of Carmy White, a young chef who inherits his brother’s Chicago sandwich shop after a heartbreaking suicide.

Awaiting Season 3

Following this sweeping success, fans of ‘The Bear’ have more to look forward to. The series, nominated for 13 Emmy awards, has been renewed for a third season, with filming expected to commence in February or March. As anticipation builds for the new season, the acknowledgment of Taylor Swift’s influence hints at exciting storylines and performances to unravel in the future.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature
In a significant loss to the world of literature, renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with throat cancer and other ailments. Rana, a luminary in the literary circles, was celebrated for his profound contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. His demise in Lucknow has left
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism
9 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
11 mins ago
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
Eiichiro Oda's Manga 'Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation' Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix
4 mins ago
Eiichiro Oda's Manga 'Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation' Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
4 mins ago
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
Star Wars: The High Republic 3 Unfolds a Dramatic Chapter in the Star Wars Universe
5 mins ago
Star Wars: The High Republic 3 Unfolds a Dramatic Chapter in the Star Wars Universe
Latest Headlines
World News
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
57 seconds
Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
2 mins
Cambodia Enforces 'Tobacco-Free Sports' Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes
Andreij 'Doujin' Albar Departs Playbook Esports: End of an Era and Dawn of a New Chapter
2 mins
Andreij 'Doujin' Albar Departs Playbook Esports: End of an Era and Dawn of a New Chapter
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
3 mins
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
4 mins
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
4 mins
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
4 mins
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
4 mins
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
4 mins
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app