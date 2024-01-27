Taylor Sheridan's 'Empire of the Summer Moon' Poses Challenge to Kevin Costner's 'Horizon: An American Saga'

Taylor Sheridan Takes on Western Genre with 'Empire of the Summer Moon'

Acclaimed writer and director Taylor Sheridan is stirring anticipation with his new Western project, 'Empire of the Summer Moon'. Known for his work on the popular series 'Yellowstone,' Sheridan is set to write and direct this adaptation of S.C. Gwynne's book. The narrative offers a unique Native American perspective on the conflicts between the Comanche tribe and American settlers, providing a fresh lens on a well-trodden genre.

A New Hero Emerges from the Traditional Western Narrative

The project's focus on the Comanche, specifically the legendary leader Quanah, presents an exciting departure from the conventional Western narrative. This viewpoint stands in contrast to the more traditional perspective of American settlers depicted in Kevin Costner's 'Horizon: An American Saga.' Sheridan's personal connection to Quanah and the Four Sixes ranch, the setting for his 'Yellowstone' spinoff '6666,' lends an added layer of authenticity to the project.

'Horizon: An American Saga' Risks Release Plan

Critics observe that Costner's 'Horizon' is taking a gamble with its release plan, debuting the first two parts of the saga within two months of each other. This strategy could potentially backfire if the initial installment fails to connect with audiences, thereby making it challenging to secure funding for the subsequent chapters.

Anticipated Rivalry Between 'Empire of the Summer Moon' and 'Horizon: An American Saga'

In contrast, 'Empire of the Summer Moon' is expected to find a welcoming audience, particularly in light of the success of similar Native American-centric films. The two projects, embodying the divergent paths of their creators, Sheridan and Costner, are predicted to become natural rivals due to their contrasting views on the same historical period.