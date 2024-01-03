en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tay Ying and Wu Sihan Confirm Their Relationship, Ending Years of Speculation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
In an affectionate Instagram post on January 3, local actress Tay Ying and chef-turned-artiste Wu Sihan put an end to speculation, officially confirming their relationship. The couple, Tay aged 28 and Wu aged 32, have been at the center of dating rumors since August 2022. Their individual posts from an Australian trip, revealing matching details, fueled the speculations.

A Balance of Fame and Privacy

Despite the intense public scrutiny and speculation, both Tay and Wu navigated their journey, maintaining a private persona. Wu, celebrated as the head chef of the family-run bistro Supply and Demand, took a leap into the spotlight when he joined Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency in April 2023. Tay, daughter of renowned actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, grew up in the limelight, yet managed to keep her personal life under wraps.

Parental Approval Amidst the Speculation

While the world speculated, Tay’s parents kept their trust in their daughter’s judgment. After the official announcement of the relationship, they publicly praised Wu’s character and extended their well-wishes. They expressed their hopes for a lasting relationship for the couple, coupled with the reality of managing it independently, given their high-profile careers.

A New Chapter Begins

With the confirmation of their relationship, Tay and Wu have opened a new chapter in their lives. The years of speculation, privacy, and unconfirmed rumors have now given way to a public acknowledgment of their union. The couple’s candid revelation, amidst an array of unrelated global events, served as a heartwarming reminder of the enduring power of love.

Arts & Entertainment Singapore
