Tatiana Maslany Casts Doubt on She-Hulk's Second Season

Tatiana Maslany, the acclaimed actress from the hit series 'She-Hulk,' has cast doubt on the possibility of a second season for the show. During a recent Twitch stream on NerdIncorrect, Maslany alluded to budget constraints as a significant stumbling block for the continuation of the series, suggesting that Disney has decided against it.

She-Hulk's Uncertain Future

The revelation aligns with prior rumors from December that cast a shadow over the future of 'She-Hulk.' Despite the uncertainty, fans speculate that Maslany's character, Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, could still grace the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in other productions. Among these, the rumored 'Captain America: Brave New World' and potential future Avengers films stand out as likely platforms.

Past Expressions of Doubt and Criticism

Maslany's recent comments are not her first expressions of doubt regarding a second season. Back in October 2022, the actress had already expressed uncertainty about the show's future. More recently, Maslany openly criticized Disney CEO Bob Iger over his remarks concerning strikes. The actress accused him of being 'completely out of touch' with the workforce behind the company's productions, emphasizing the problems related to wealth distribution and the treatment of production personnel.

High Production Costs

Producing 'She-Hulk' was a costly endeavor, with each episode reportedly costing around $25 million. This figure surpasses even the final season episodes of 'Game of Thrones' in terms of production costs. Despite the series' positive reception, the financial burden seems to pose a considerable challenge to the production of a second season. Nevertheless, Jennifer Walters, the lawyer turned superhero, may continue to live on through other Marvel projects, offering a glimmer of hope to the series' fans.