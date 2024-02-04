Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI: A Rumored Romance Unfolding at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Whispers of a budding romance between Canadian singer Tate McRae and Australian rapper The Kid LAROI have been making rounds for a while now, but their recent appearance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto has fanned the flames of speculation. The pair, who were spotted holding hands, have kept fans and media guessing about their relationship status.

A Timeline of Speculations

The rumors started circulating when the two were first seen together at a dinner in Los Angeles and later, holidaying in the sunny climes of Mexico. The speculation gained fuel when The Kid LAROI commented on one of McRae's social media posts from their vacation together. Their matching outfits on a few occasions and a shared wardrobe item further raised eyebrows.

Hand-in-Hand at the NHL All-Star Game

Their recent appearance at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, where McRae was the celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, added to the ongoing conjectures. A TikTok video capturing the two stars hand-in-hand at the event went viral, intensifying the rumors. Adding to the intrigue, McRae also chose this platform to debut her latest song, 'Run for the Hills' live.

The All-Star Game Highlights

While the possible romance between McRae and The Kid LAROI was a highlight, the All-Star Game was not short on star power. Other celebrities, including Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé, joined in the friendly match. McRae's halftime performance was a treat for the fans, where she sang a series of her popular songs, including the hit 'You Broke Me First'.

The rumors surrounding McRae and The Kid LAROI have definitely added an intriguing layer to the event. However, until the two stars confirm or debunk the rumors themselves, all we can do is wait and watch.