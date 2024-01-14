‘Taste of Africa’: A Celebration of Unity and Culture on Africa Day

On Africa Day, May 25, 2024, the Royal Aria Stadium will become a vibrant panorama of African talent and culture. The event, ‘Taste of Africa’, organized by Dr. Kennedy Ramojela, aims to be more than a celebration. It aspires to be a unifying platform enabling Africans to collectively address the challenges faced by the continent.

A Celebration and Beyond

The event will not only showcase the cultural wealth of Africa but also serve as a hub for sharing innovative ideas and initiatives to tackle the continent’s challenges. The ‘Taste of Africa’ will feature art exhibitions, fashion shows, culinary experiences, and music performances, each representing the continent’s rich cultural heritage and unique contributions of each African nation.

Artistic Expressions across Borders

Invited artists from Lesotho, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will present their distinctive artistic styles and traditions, weaving a rich cultural tapestry. Attendees can expect traditional music and dance from Lesotho, a fusion of art forms from South Africa, artworks from Zambia that depict its natural beauty and social narratives, and renowned stone sculptures from Zimbabwe.

Unity, Collaboration and the Spirit of Africa Day

The inclusion of these artists is intended to foster unity, collaboration, and cross-cultural understanding, inspiring future partnerships among African artists. Dr. Ramojela emphasized the power of unity and collaboration witnessed at these events, which resonate with the spirit of Africa Day’s celebration of the founding of the African Union. This event, a microcosm of the continent’s diversity, aims to ignite the spirit of unity, collaboration, and appreciation for African culture and heritage.