Taraji P. Henson Speaks Out on Rumored Feud with Oprah Winfrey Amid 'The Color Purple' Buzz

In the wake of swirling speculation, Taraji P. Henson has addressed rumors regarding a supposed feud with Oprah Winfrey. The conjecture, which has been gaining momentum, threatened to overshadow their film 'The Color Purple' during the ongoing awards season. Henson, who portrays the character of Shug Avery in the newly adapted film where Winfrey serves as a producer, expressed her wish for the spotlight to return to the movie, a narrative dealing with oppression, healing, and the power of sisterhood.

Advertisment

Dispelling the Feud Rumors

Both Henson and Winfrey have categorically denied the rumored animosity. Winfrey, who starred in the original 1985 film directed by Steven Spielberg, stated that she has always been supportive of everyone involved in the project. In her words, she clarified that there was nothing to spin about their relationship. She further emphasized her active role in the production and mutual admiration for Henson.

Origins of the Speculation

Advertisment

The rumors gained traction in the public domain after Henson expressed dissatisfaction with perceived low salary offers and requests for the cast to drive their rental cars to set. She found these conditions to be not only insulting but potentially dangerous. A specific incident that added fuel to the speculative fire was a moment captured during a group photo atop the Empire State Building, where Winfrey appeared to move away from Henson.

Winfrey's Response to the Incident

Winfrey explained her action as a need to make space for others in the photo and highlighted the harsh cold weather conditions at the time. She also detailed her efforts to improve working conditions on the set after hearing of Henson's concerns, going out of her way to ensure the comfort of the cast.

In the end, both Henson and Winfrey urge the public to refocus their attention on the message of 'The Color Purple', a film that stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of sisterhood amidst oppression and the path towards healing.