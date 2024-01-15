en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson Shines at Critics’ Choice Awards, Reinforces Her Fashion Icon Status

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:35 pm EST
Taraji P. Henson Shines at Critics’ Choice Awards, Reinforces Her Fashion Icon Status

Actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her dynamism in film and television, added another feather to her cap as a fashion icon at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards. Draped in a dazzling white ensemble, Henson captured attention and admiration, her outfit echoing the grandeur of the event organized to honor outstanding achievements in entertainment.

Stealing the Spotlight

Walking the prestigious red carpet, Henson stood out in a breathtaking strapless white gown complete with a thigh-high slit and dramatic train. Her accessories, lab-grown diamonds from Pandora, added to the elegance of her ensemble. While Henson was not nominated for her role in ‘The Color Purple’, she lent her support to her castmates, with cast member Danielle Brooks being nominated for best supporting actress and the film itself in the running for best picture.

Championing ‘The Color Purple’

Henson’s presence at the awards show was also marked by her promotion of her latest movie, ‘The Color Purple’. The film had surpassed all box office predictions by securing the second biggest Christmas Day opening of all time. Henson has been actively participating in promotional events and red carpet appearances for the movie. At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, she made a striking appearance in a show-stopping black gown.

Behind the Scenes

Adding to the buzz around her role in ‘The Color Purple’, Henson shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram of her vocal training for the role of Shug Avery. This behind-the-scenes insight into her preparation for the role added another layer to her presence at the Critics’ Choice Awards, simultaneously showcasing her acting prowess and commitment to her craft.

With her stunning appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Taraji P. Henson reaffirmed her status as a style icon and a prominent figure in Hollywood. Her fashion choice, along with her active promotion of her film, contributed to the evening’s glamour, adding to the celebration of cinematic and television accomplishments.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 mins ago
Prince of Persia's 'The Lost Crown': A Monumental Leap for Cultural Representation
In an epochal moment for the video game industry, ‘Prince of Persia’—an iconic series known for its roots in Persian mythology and Iranian culture—has unveiled its latest edition, ‘The Lost Crown’, after a gap of 14 years. This release is groundbreaking as it features full game audio in Farsi, the first time the series has
Prince of Persia's 'The Lost Crown': A Monumental Leap for Cultural Representation
NOMAD Pre-releases 'Eye 2 eye', Paving the Way for a New Wave in K-POP
9 mins ago
NOMAD Pre-releases 'Eye 2 eye', Paving the Way for a New Wave in K-POP
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
9 mins ago
Seattle Mom Turns Labor into a Musical Experience
Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Dazzle at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards
9 mins ago
Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Dazzle at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards
Harrison Ford Honored with Career Achievement Award at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
9 mins ago
Harrison Ford Honored with Career Achievement Award at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
9 mins ago
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
3 mins
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
6 mins
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
7 mins
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
8 mins
S&P 500's Brush With Record High, Economists' Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
8 mins
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
8 mins
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
8 mins
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
8 mins
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
8 mins
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
54 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app