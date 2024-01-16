Taraji P. Henson Shines at 2024 Emmys with Regal Styling

Taraji P. Henson, the celebrated actress, left an indelible impression at the 2024 Emmys with her custom Atelier Versace gown in a regal eggplant shade. She seamlessly encapsulated a chic, sexy, and feminine aesthetic that was meticulously crafted with her styling team. The goal was to create a movie-star look that resonated with her personality, highlighting her unique style with a dramatic long ponytail and a snatched contour.

Advertisment

Creating the Movie-Star Look

The vision to create a movie-star look for Henson was not a singular effort. It was achieved through a collaborative process with her styling team. She had explicitly expressed her wish for a longer and more dramatic version of a ponytail she had adorned recently. This particular hairstyle was brought to life by Tym Wallace, who used products from Henson's own line, TPH by Taraji, and L'Oral Paris to style her hair.

Wallace added an extended braid, providing the extra length that made the ponytail stand out. The result was a sleek, elegant hairstyle that perfectly complemented Henson's overall look for the evening.

Advertisment

A Makeup Masterpiece

The makeup was an essential part of Henson's look. Saisha Beecham, her makeup artist, used berry tones and a discontinued Huda Beauty eyeshadow to create a smoky eye. This technique accentuated Henson's eye shape and further enhanced her striking appearance.

Along with the smoky eye, Beecham used a L'Oral Infallible blush and Colour Riche Satin Lipstick to give Henson a sculpted, sultry look. The choice of these products was strategic, aiming to complement the regal color of Henson's gown and complete her stunning appearance.

Advertisment

The Final Touches

The look was brought together with a high-shine chrome polish applied by nail artist Temeka Jackson. This added a distinct touch to Henson's overall style, making her stand out on the red carpet.

The team behind Henson's look for the 2024 Emmys praised her as an inspiring muse. She allowed them to create and bring their vision to life on her, resulting in a look that was both breathtaking and memorable.