en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson Sheds Light on Pay Inequality for Black Women in Hollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
Taraji P. Henson Sheds Light on Pay Inequality for Black Women in Hollywood

In the midst of promoting her latest film, the musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’, actress Taraji P. Henson has ignited a conversation on pay disparity and discrimination faced by Black women in Hollywood. Henson, an acclaimed actress known for her dynamism and depth, brought to light the harsh realities that persist behind the scenes. Despite her illustrious career, she revealed her ongoing struggle with low pay offers and having to renegotiate from scratch for her role in the film.

Unveiling the Hidden Struggles

The ‘Empire’ star did not hold back as she shared her experiences of the challenging work conditions on set. Alongside the issue of pay inequality, she highlighted the lack of basic amenities such as transportation and dressing rooms, which she had to fight for. The mental toll these challenges have taken on her was palpable as she confessed considering quitting acting due to the industry’s unfair practices.

Addressing the Rumors

Adding another layer to the narrative, Henson clarified that Oprah Winfrey, who was blamed by internet users for her predicament, was rather a supportive figure on set. Disproving rumors of a feud, she underscored Winfrey’s role as a pillar of support during her journey. The film’s director, Blitz Bazawule, joined Henson in criticizing the audition process, which he felt undermined his ability to cast actors he trusted.

A Broader Issue in Hollywood

Henson’s revelations resonate with a broader discourse on the systemic undervaluation of Black women’s contributions in Hollywood. Her narrative echoes the sentiments expressed by fellow actresses Gabrielle Union and Viola Davis, who too have called out the persistent pay disparity and discrimination. Henson’s courage to speak out on these issues aims to set a precedent for future generations and pave the way for more equitable treatment in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
90s Music Legends on Tour in 2024: Relive the Decade's Greatest Hits
The year 2024 has kickstarted with a bang for music enthusiasts, particularly for those who hold a special place in their hearts for the 90s. A series of concert tours featuring the era’s most iconic artists announces a nostalgic trip down the memory lane of music. These artists, who defined a decade with their music,
90s Music Legends on Tour in 2024: Relive the Decade's Greatest Hits
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
7 mins ago
Sacha Jafri's Artwork Embarks on a Historic Journey to the Moon
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
7 mins ago
'Konosuba: Love For These Clothes Of Desire!' Set for Release on February 8, 2024
Princess Superstar Returns to Chart with 'Perfect Exceeder' after 17 Years
2 mins ago
Princess Superstar Returns to Chart with 'Perfect Exceeder' after 17 Years
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category
5 mins ago
Annie Awards 2024: Historic Absence of Disney and Pixar in Best Animated Feature Category
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
7 mins ago
Kyle Hanagami Cites BLACKPINK as Inspiration at MTV Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
1 min
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
2 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
2 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
3 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
4 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
4 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
5 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
6 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app