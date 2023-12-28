Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for ‘The Color Purple’ Performance

Acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson recently expressed her gratitude to vocal coach Stevie Mackey for his invaluable guidance in preparing her for the role of Shug Avery in the musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’ Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, Henson highlighted the rigorous vocal rehearsals, the hard work involved, and the resulting boost in confidence that Mackey’s expertise provided.

Embracing Fear and Transformation

In a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Henson expressed her philosophy of embracing fear in her work, stating that she deliberately selects roles that frighten her. Fear, she believes, is a challenge to overcome, a catalyst for personal transformation that ultimately resonates with the audience. This sentiment echoes through her portrayal of Shug Avery, a sultry blues singer with a heart of gold, in the new adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’

A Soulful Tale of Love and Freedom

The new adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ is a powerful narrative of love, faith, and forgiveness. It is a heartwarming story that emphasizes the strength and resilience of women, especially women of color. It is also a remake of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 original film, based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel and the Broadway musical. The movie, which enjoyed a successful Christmas Day release, managed to secure the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

Celebrating Success and Resilience

Joining Henson in this remarkable feat is a prominent cast including Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, among others, with Oprah Winfrey serving as an executive producer and Whoopi Goldberg making a cameo. The film aims to celebrate joy and resilience, moving beyond the traumas depicted in the original. Henson, along with her co-stars and Winfrey, shared in an interview the intent behind the new film – a celebration of resilience and the will to triumph over adversity.

The film, in its musical avatar, manages to emphasize the spiritual and emotional journey of the cast and crew, becoming an experience that transcends the boundaries of the screen and touches the audience in a profound manner. ‘The Color Purple,’ in its new rendition, stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, the strength of the human spirit, and the magic of music.