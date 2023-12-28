en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for ‘The Color Purple’ Performance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST
Taraji P. Henson Credits Vocal Coach for ‘The Color Purple’ Performance

Acclaimed actress Taraji P. Henson recently expressed her gratitude to vocal coach Stevie Mackey for his invaluable guidance in preparing her for the role of Shug Avery in the musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’ Sharing a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, Henson highlighted the rigorous vocal rehearsals, the hard work involved, and the resulting boost in confidence that Mackey’s expertise provided.

Embracing Fear and Transformation

In a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Henson expressed her philosophy of embracing fear in her work, stating that she deliberately selects roles that frighten her. Fear, she believes, is a challenge to overcome, a catalyst for personal transformation that ultimately resonates with the audience. This sentiment echoes through her portrayal of Shug Avery, a sultry blues singer with a heart of gold, in the new adaptation of ‘The Color Purple.’

A Soulful Tale of Love and Freedom

The new adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ is a powerful narrative of love, faith, and forgiveness. It is a heartwarming story that emphasizes the strength and resilience of women, especially women of color. It is also a remake of Steven Spielberg’s 1985 original film, based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel and the Broadway musical. The movie, which enjoyed a successful Christmas Day release, managed to secure the second-biggest Christmas Day opening of all time.

Celebrating Success and Resilience

Joining Henson in this remarkable feat is a prominent cast including Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, among others, with Oprah Winfrey serving as an executive producer and Whoopi Goldberg making a cameo. The film aims to celebrate joy and resilience, moving beyond the traumas depicted in the original. Henson, along with her co-stars and Winfrey, shared in an interview the intent behind the new film – a celebration of resilience and the will to triumph over adversity.

The film, in its musical avatar, manages to emphasize the spiritual and emotional journey of the cast and crew, becoming an experience that transcends the boundaries of the screen and touches the audience in a profound manner. ‘The Color Purple,’ in its new rendition, stands as a testament to the power of storytelling, the strength of the human spirit, and the magic of music.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: Music to the Ears - A Year Packed with Concerts and Album Releases

By BNN Correspondents

From War to Art: Syrian Refugee's Journey of Resilience and Healing

By BNN Correspondents

'Suits' Resurgence Spurs New Project: Where are the Stars Now?

By BNN Correspondents

Games Workshop Unveils 'Warhammer: The Old World' for 2024 Launch

By Salman Khan

Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 8 mins
Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema's Celebrated Action Hero ...
heart comment 0
Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of ‘Sarafina’, Dies in Tragic Road Accident

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mbongeni Ngema, Creator of 'Sarafina', Dies in Tragic Road Accident
Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis’s Health Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Emma Heming-Willis Shares Emotional Journey Amidst Bruce Willis's Health Battle
Vijayakanth: The ‘Captain’ Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on ‘Koffee With Karan’

By BNN Correspondents

Sharmila Tagore Opens Up About Her Battle with Cancer on 'Koffee With Karan'
Latest Headlines
World News
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
2 mins
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
3 mins
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
3 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
4 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
6 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
6 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
6 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
8 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
9 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
4 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
13 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
16 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
46 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
55 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app