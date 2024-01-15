en English
Arts & Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson Captivates Critics Choice Awards 2024 with Stunning White Ensemble

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Taraji P. Henson Captivates Critics Choice Awards 2024 with Stunning White Ensemble

At the star-studded Critics Choice Awards on January 14, 2024, in Santa Monica, California, actress Taraji P. Henson stole the spotlight with her bold and elegant fashion choice. Known for her roles in both television and film, Henson opted for a white strapless gown that perfectly framed her figure, featuring a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train for an extra touch of glamour.

A Night of Glamour and Acclaim

The Critics Choice Awards, an annual event that celebrates outstanding achievements in cinematic and television arts, served as a stage for celebrities to express their sartorial elegance. The 29th edition of the awards saw a multitude of stars, each looking to make a statement with their fashion choices. However, Henson’s white ensemble indeed left a lasting impression, contributing significantly to the evening’s glamorous atmosphere.

Behind the Scenes

While Henson’s appearance was enchanting, the actress was not just there to present her personal style. Her participation in the event also included supporting her fellow cast members from the film ‘The Color Purple,’ which received a nomination for best picture. Henson’s co-star, Danielle Brooks, was nominated for best supporting actress, and the executive producer, Oprah Winfrey, has been seen promoting the musical wearing various shades of purple. Henson also shared a glimpse of her vocal training for her role as Shug Avery on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the effort and dedication that goes into preparing for a role.

Stars in the Spotlight

The Critics Choice Awards is a platform where stars, such as Sandra Oh, Brie Larson, Kaley Cuoco, and many others, have the opportunity to shine not only through their artistic performances but also with their fashion choices. However, on this particular night, it was Henson in her high slit white gown that truly captivated the crowd, reinforcing her status as a style icon in the world of entertainment.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

