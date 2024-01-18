en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tanvi Dogra Reveals the Hard Work Behind ‘Parineetii’s’ Intriguing Scenes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Tanvi Dogra Reveals the Hard Work Behind ‘Parineetii’s’ Intriguing Scenes

In the vibrant world of television, the series ‘Parineetii’ on Colorstv, with its intriguing storyline involving a man wed to two women who are friends, has caught viewers’ attention. The performances by lead actors Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma have been particularly lauded for their chemistry.

The Art of Engaging the Audience

Tanvi Dogra, who portrays the character Neetii, has become immensely popular among the audience. This fame is not just due to her compelling performance in ‘Parineetii,’ but also stems from her active engagement with fans. She regularly posts behind-the-scenes content on her social media platforms, giving viewers a glimpse into the making of the show.

Taking the Plunge: Behind the Water Scene

Recently, Dogra shared footage from a challenging water scene. The video showcased the cast and crew’s dedication as they filmed in cold water for seven hours in the chilly month of January. The actress’s posts underscore the hard work and meticulous planning that go into creating memorable scenes for the series.

From Supporting Role to Stardom

Dogra’s acting journey began at the tender age of 20, with a supporting role in the Zee TV show ‘Meri Saasu Maa.’ Her talent and dedication quickly caught viewers’ attention, and she steadily climbed the ladder of success in the television industry.

As ‘Parineetii’ continues to captivate its audience, viewers eagerly anticipate the show’s upcoming plot developments. The makers urge fans to stay tuned for more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
On the Tea With Tay podcast, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known as Spyro, shared the emotional trials he faced while navigating the turbulence of the Nigerian music industry. As contemporaries such as Fireboy DML and Oxlade swiftly ascended to fame, Spyro grappled with feelings of frustration and disappointment, despite investing heavily in blog promotions for
Spyro Shares Emotional Journey Through Music Industry on 'Tea With Tay' Podcast
InterContinental Auckland Opens Amid a Vibrant Season of Events Across New Zealand
14 mins ago
InterContinental Auckland Opens Amid a Vibrant Season of Events Across New Zealand
Solo Leveling: A Potential Rival to Attack on Titan
15 mins ago
Solo Leveling: A Potential Rival to Attack on Titan
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
5 mins ago
Resident Evil 2 Joins PlayStation Plus Catalogue: Experience Horror Like Never Before
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
10 mins ago
Snupe Bandz Carries Young Dolph's Legacy Forward with New Single 'Scarred'
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
10 mins ago
Undead Unluck Unveils New Opening Theme Amid Speculation of Second Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
4 mins
Timmy Hammersley: From Stammer to Speaker, A Hurler's Journey towards a Fairer Ireland
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
4 mins
Monterey Park Commemorates Mass Shooting Anniversary with Vigil, Unity, and Calls for Stricter Gun Laws
Mitchell Horner: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility in Ringgold
4 mins
Mitchell Horner: A Beacon of Fiscal Responsibility in Ringgold
US Mayors, Including Idaho's Jarom Wagoner, Convene in D.C. to Share City Priorities
4 mins
US Mayors, Including Idaho's Jarom Wagoner, Convene in D.C. to Share City Priorities
Delhi Hospitals Declare Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration, Maintain Critical Services
4 mins
Delhi Hospitals Declare Half-Day Holiday for Ram Temple Consecration, Maintain Critical Services
Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing
4 mins
Winter Million Jumps Fixtures Shift to Windsor: New Era in Horse Racing
Cork Seals Victory in McGrath Cup Final with Penalty Shoot-Out
5 mins
Cork Seals Victory in McGrath Cup Final with Penalty Shoot-Out
Richarlison's Resurgence: A Tale of Triumph Over Trials
5 mins
Richarlison's Resurgence: A Tale of Triumph Over Trials
Tommi O'Reilly Pledges Future to Aston Villa with New Contract
5 mins
Tommi O'Reilly Pledges Future to Aston Villa with New Contract
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
2 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app