Arts & Entertainment

Tanuj Virwani: A New Co-Host for Splitsvilla X5, Talks Relationships and Authenticity in Dating

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
Tanuj Virwani: A New Co-Host for Splitsvilla X5, Talks Relationships and Authenticity in Dating

Actor Tanuj Virwani, known for his solid acting skills and charismatic presence, is all set to add another feather to his cap. The versatile performer has been announced as the new co-host for the highly-anticipated reality TV show, Splitsvilla X5. With a grand premiere on the horizon, Virwani is eagerly looking forward to working alongside the vibrant and engaging Sunny Leone.

Embracing Excitement and the Fear of the Unknown

Despite the popularity of Splitsvilla, Virwani confesses he harbors no apprehension about joining the reality show. The actor seems to be driven by a sense of adventure and a thirst for unique experiences.

His good rapport with Leone, his co-host, further solidifies his confidence. The duo had previously shared screen space, and their reunion after a gap of seven years promises an entertaining dynamic for the audience.

Navigating Marriage and Career Choices

Off the screen, Virwani recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob. He candidly shares how his wife has been his pillar of support, encouraging him to pursue diverse career choices. This mutual understanding and respect form the foundation of their relationship, enabling him to balance his personal and professional life with ease.

Authenticity in Dating and Dealing with Insecurities

As he gears up to co-host a show centered around dating and relationships, Virwani speaks candidly about maintaining authenticity in dating. He emphasizes the importance of open communication, mutual respect, and dealing with insecurities.

He believes insecurities, when discussed openly with a partner, can lead to positive changes in a relationship. Despite his own insecurities, Virwani feels that love and respect are the crucial ingredients for a relationship’s success.

Unchanged Chemistry Post-Marriage and Future Endeavors

Virwani’s chemistry with his wife post-marriage remains unchanged, and he looks forward to working with Leone again. He praises Leone as a hard-working and admirable individual, further adding to the anticipation of their on-screen reunion in Splitsvilla X5.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

