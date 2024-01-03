en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tanishaa Mukerji’s Remarkable Jive and Sagar Parekh’s Wildcard Entry Ignite ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Tanishaa Mukerji's Remarkable Jive and Sagar Parekh's Wildcard Entry Ignite 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Renowned Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji has been captivating viewers with her striking performances on the popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Her recent Jive performance was particularly exceptional, earning her praise from fans and the audience alike. During the show, Tanishaa fondly recalled her childhood, sharing nostalgic memories of dancing the Jive with her father and sister. This personal touch added a unique emotional depth to her already impressive performance.

Tanishaa’s Dance Journey

Despite the upbeat nature of her performance, Tanishaa admitted that mastering the Jive was not a walk in the park. She confessed that learning the dance form professionally was indeed a demanding experience. However, her ambition was evident as she expressed her determination to delve deeper into the dance form, showcasing her dedication to continuously improving her dancing skills. With her remarkable performances and determination, Tanishaa could potentially be on her way to winning the show.

A New Contender Steps In

As the competition heats up, actor Sagar Parekh, known for his role in the television series ‘Anupamaa’, is set to join the race as a wildcard contender. Despite being faced with strong competitors like Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, and Sreerama Chandra, to name a few, Sagar views this challenge as a golden opportunity. He is looking forward to pushing his boundaries, learning a new skill, and embarking on a journey of improvement.

Sagar’s Dancing Debut

Interestingly, Sagar has no previous dancing experience. This, however, hasn’t dampened his spirits. Instead, it’s fuelled his determination to match up to the professional dancers on the show. He will be guided on this journey by his choreographer, Shivani Patel. As the competition progresses, fans are encouraged to follow the journey of these talented artists and see who ultimately emerges as the undisputed winner of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

