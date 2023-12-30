en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tan Kheng Hua’s Life Lessons: Fitness, Off-Grid Living, and Parenting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:10 am EST
Tan Kheng Hua’s Life Lessons: Fitness, Off-Grid Living, and Parenting

Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua, esteemed for her role in ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ has generously shared her wisdom in an exclusive feature for CNA Lifestyle’s ‘Things I Would Tell My Younger Self’ series. At the age of 60, Tan looks back with gratitude at her younger self, attributing her current good health and physical benefits to a consistent fitness routine she started in primary school that involved regular 5-10km runs.

Favoring Experiences Over Material Possessions

Throughout her illustrious career, Tan has always prioritized experiences over material possessions, a sentiment that grew stronger during her time in Canada while working on the American TV series ‘Kung Fu’. Her worldview was dramatically reshaped following a four-month stint living off-grid in a cabin in British Columbia. This unusual detour came about during a writers and actors’ strike and the cancellation of ‘Kung Fu’.

Living Off-Grid: A Rewarding Challenge

The off-grid lifestyle presented numerous challenges, including managing water sources and electricity with minimal Wi-Fi. Yet, Tan found the experience deeply rewarding. It reinforced her tenacious and curious nature while enhancing her adaptability and flexibility. Despite the remote lifestyle, there were unexpected luxuries, such as having her car nearby and access to a town center.

Tan’s Relationship with Her Daughter

Tan also opened up about her relationship with her 23-year-old daughter, actress Lim Shi An, whom she fondly refers to as her ‘life partner.’ The actress considers their bond the most important feature of her life, seeing it as going beyond traditional parenting and evolving into an intensely shared, infused life together. Tan cherishes her daughter’s engagement and presence in her life deeply, creating a unique mother-daughter relationship that is both touching and inspiring.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Singapore
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Salman Khan Marks 58th Birthday: A Look at the Bollywood Superstar's Impressive Fortune

By Philip Sin

Nigerian Music Superstars Shine on the Global Stage in 2023

By Israel Ojoko

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's Travel Mishap at Mumbai Airport

By BNN Correspondents

South African Music Icon K-Ci Mbongeni Ngema Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Dame Siân Phillips at 90: A Reflective Journey through Fame and Perso ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 30 mins
Dame Siân Phillips at 90: A Reflective Journey through Fame and Perso ...
heart comment 0
Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude

By BNN Correspondents

Rashmika Mandanna: Basking in the Joy of Achievement and Gratitude
KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

KD Estrada Unveils Plans for New Music and Talks Relationship with Co-Star in 2024
‘Senior High’ teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks

By BNN Correspondents

'Senior High' teases Major Plot Revelations in Final Three Weeks
Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
2 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
3 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
3 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
3 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
3 mins
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
5 mins
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
5 mins
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
6 mins
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
6 mins
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
40 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app