Tan Kheng Hua’s Life Lessons: Fitness, Off-Grid Living, and Parenting

Singaporean actress Tan Kheng Hua, esteemed for her role in ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ has generously shared her wisdom in an exclusive feature for CNA Lifestyle’s ‘Things I Would Tell My Younger Self’ series. At the age of 60, Tan looks back with gratitude at her younger self, attributing her current good health and physical benefits to a consistent fitness routine she started in primary school that involved regular 5-10km runs.

Favoring Experiences Over Material Possessions

Throughout her illustrious career, Tan has always prioritized experiences over material possessions, a sentiment that grew stronger during her time in Canada while working on the American TV series ‘Kung Fu’. Her worldview was dramatically reshaped following a four-month stint living off-grid in a cabin in British Columbia. This unusual detour came about during a writers and actors’ strike and the cancellation of ‘Kung Fu’.

Living Off-Grid: A Rewarding Challenge

The off-grid lifestyle presented numerous challenges, including managing water sources and electricity with minimal Wi-Fi. Yet, Tan found the experience deeply rewarding. It reinforced her tenacious and curious nature while enhancing her adaptability and flexibility. Despite the remote lifestyle, there were unexpected luxuries, such as having her car nearby and access to a town center.

Tan’s Relationship with Her Daughter

Tan also opened up about her relationship with her 23-year-old daughter, actress Lim Shi An, whom she fondly refers to as her ‘life partner.’ The actress considers their bond the most important feature of her life, seeing it as going beyond traditional parenting and evolving into an intensely shared, infused life together. Tan cherishes her daughter’s engagement and presence in her life deeply, creating a unique mother-daughter relationship that is both touching and inspiring.