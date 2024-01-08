Tamil Nadu Showcases GI-Tagged Heritage at Global Investors Meet 2024

At the Global Investors Meet 2024, a buzzing hub of international investment opportunities, the State government of Tamil Nadu presented a unique spectacle – a pavilion brimming with the fragrance, color, and texture of the region’s Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products. The state, a treasure trove of 58 GI-tagged products, used this platform to unveil its rich cultural diversity and artisanal prowess to foreign delegates and students.

Immersive Experience: A Symphony of Senses

Visitors stepping into the pavilion were greeted with the intoxicating scent of the famous Madurai Malli, a jasmine variety noted for its exquisite fragrance. The ambiance was further heightened by the melodic strains of traditional music emanating from instruments like the Thanjavur Veenai, Narasinghapettai Nagaswaram, and Manamadurai Pottery Ghatam.

Design and Craftsmanship: The Threads that Weave a Tale

Adding to the sensory journey, artisans demonstrated the minute and intricate process of weaving a Kancheepuram sari, a coveted handloom product known for its vibrant colors and opulent zari work. Artists skillfully etching the renowned Mahabalipuram Stone Sculptures offered a glimpse into the painstaking effort behind these timeless creations. A panoply of unique saris, each a testament to the region’s rich textile heritage, held onlookers spellbound.

Fostering Global Interest and Boosting Exports

Archana Patnaik, the Secretary of the Department of MSMEs, articulated the state’s mission to increase the visibility of these GI-tagged products and promote their exports. The pavilion succeeded in curating the interest of 38 buyers from 23 different countries, many of whom expressed eagerness to procure the showcased saris and made purchase commitments. P. Sanjai Gandhi, a Chennai-based IP attorney, underscored the pivotal role of the pavilion in raising public awareness about the significance of GI tags. He revealed that efforts are underway to file for GI tags for an additional 30 products, primarily in the agriculture sector.