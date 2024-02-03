Tamil Actor Vijay Ventures into Politics with New Party, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam

In a significant crossover from the world of cinema to politics, popular Tamil actor Vijay has announced the formation of his political party, Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party, which aims to bring about a fundamental shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The focus of TVK is on promoting corruption-free and efficient governance, a commitment that positions Vijay in competition with established Dravidian parties such as DMK and AIADMK, as well as other political players in the state.

From Silver Screen to Political Arena

This development marks a significant shift in Vijay's career trajectory as he declares his intention to dedicate his time and effort to public life after completing his current film project. The actor, also known as Thalapathy Vijay, expressed his intention to serve the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community at large. He emphasized that politics is not just a career for him, but a sacred duty, a people's work to which he is wholeheartedly committed.

Party's Strategy and Future Plans

Even though TVK plans to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, it won't be participating in the 2024 general elections nor supporting any other party. Following approval from the Election Commission, TVK will conduct public meetings and events to present their policies, principles, and action plans. During the party's State General Committee and Executive Committee meetings, the president and chief secretariat executives were elected, with Vijay serving as the chairman of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The Impact of Vijay's Political Foray

Vijay's entry into politics has been met with spontaneous celebrations from his fans, reflecting the actor's immense popularity and marking a high-profile entry into Tamil Nadu politics from the cinema industry. His commitment to politics and public service, coupled with his vision for a non-corrupt and inclusive government in Tamil Nadu, has the potential to reshape the state's political dynamics. As Vijay gears up to take on the challenges of the political realm, the impact of his transition from the silver screen to the political arena will be keenly observed in the coming years.