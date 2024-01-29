Talvin Singh to Open India Art Fair: A Blend of Traditions and a Glimpse into the Future

Renowned tabla maestro and music producer, Talvin Singh, known for his pivotal role in creating the Asian Underground sound, will kick off the 15th edition of the India Art Fair with a riveting performance at Sunder Nursery, Delhi, on January 31. An OBE recipient and Mercury Prize winner, Singh's unique talent lies in seamlessly blending Western, Indian folk, classical, and electronic music traditions in his work.

On the Eve of the Performance

As the opening act for one of the most prestigious art fairs, Singh expresses his eagerness for the event with a note of hope for sunny weather, which would create the perfect ambiance for the performance of Indian chamber instruments outdoors. This performance comes after a period of intense practice on the surbahar, an Indian string instrument he has been immersed in during the lockdown.

Reflections and Future Endeavors

Despite his moniker as the Godfather of the Asian Underground, Singh emphasizes the necessity of continuous reinvention in music production. He appreciates the growing interest from younger generations in this sound, as well as the academic pursuit of understanding the cultural anthropology of music. However, he is critical of the concept of 'fusion music.' Singh's vision transcends the mere combination of different influences; he strives for harmony, a more profound integration that echoes through his music.

Upcoming Projects

Singh reveals that his new music album, initially delayed due to personal reasons, will make its debut in the upcoming summer. He characterizes this album as an anthology of his musical ideas. In addition, he plans to establish a new music studio in Delhi concurrent with the release of new music. These ventures promise to garner the attention of both existing and new audiences, adding another dimension to Singh's illustrious career.