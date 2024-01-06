en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tallia Storm’s Chance Encounter with DJ Khaled in Barbados

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
Tallia Storm’s Chance Encounter with DJ Khaled in Barbados

Capital Breakfast presenter and singer, Tallia Storm, found herself in the delightful company of celebrated music producer DJ Khaled amidst the serene landscapes of Barbados. This unexpected meeting was not a novel experience for both parties, as they share a common thread through a US lawyer they both collaborated with in the past.

A Chance Encounter

As the 25-year-old pop sensation took a respite from the hustle and bustle of her debut album work, she crossed paths with Khaled during an idyllic family vacation. A luncheon at the Lonestar was the backdrop for this encounter, where Khaled, in a gesture of endorsement, gave his seal of approval to Tallia’s forthcoming album.

Sharing Sustainable Values

The rendezvous was more than just an exchange of words and music. It also provided an opportunity for the Hartmann family – the driving force behind the sustainable swimwear brand HartiSwim – to showcase their eco-friendly products. They exchanged gifts with DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole, further strengthening a bond of mutual respect and shared values.

Engaging with Fans

Following the encounter, Tallia, who has been in the limelight since age 15 after delivering a TedTalk in New York, engaged with her fans on social media. She extended an invitation for her fans to message her after adding her new Spotify playlist. To bolster interaction and music streaming, she shared a promotional photo of herself in a bikini.

The Hartmann family’s presence, including Real Housewives of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann and artist father Art By Harti, added a touch of glamour to this meeting. They showcased their brand during the encounter, highlighting the importance of sustainability in today’s world.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

