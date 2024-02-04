Take That Announces Major Return to Australia: Tour Details Revealed

Pop juggernauts of the '90s, Take That, have revealed an exciting return to Australia for a notable tour, later in the course of this year. The tour will see the trio, comprising of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, perform live across numerous capital cities. The vibrant pop figure, Sophie Ellis-Bextor will accompany them as the supporting act, adding another level of allure to the event.

Take That Comes 'Back For Good'

Take That's forthcoming tour marks their first visit to Australia since 2017. Their performances are set to span across Barossa Valley, SA, Hunter Valley, NSW, and Mount Cotton, QLD. The tour will feature their timeless hits such as 'Pray', 'Could It Be Magic', 'How Deep Is Your Love', and 'Back For Good'.

A Day on The Green

Alongside the arena shows, three dates have been reserved for 'A Day On The Green' events. The popular Australian singer-songwriter, Ricki Lee, is set to join Take That for these special shows, providing an added dimension of musical depth to the experience.

Ticket Sales and More

Tickets for the much-anticipated tour are slated to go live on Ticketek, next Tuesday at 1pm local time. The tour will include seven shows across Australia and New Zealand, where the band is expected to perform their other hits such as 'Everything Changes' and 'A Million Love Songs'.

In other news from the music world, Jon Bon Jovi received the prestigious MusiCares Person of the Year Award for his significant contributions to music and charity. He was supported at the event in Los Angeles by fellow musicians Bruce Springsteen and Sir Paul McCartney, with Springsteen performing alongside him. Australian actress and singer Jessica Mauboy is also returning to acting with the movie 'Windcatcher,' set for release on the streaming platform Stan on March 28.