Tainy's 'Data' Album Earns Grammy Nomination: A Testament to Latin Music

34-year-old Puerto Rican record producer, Tainy, is still processing his nomination for the Best Música Urbana Album at the 66th Grammy Awards. His 2023 release, 'Data', has propelled him to international recognition, an honor he finds astonishing, particularly coming from a place where aspirations typically lean towards Latin Grammys.

Unveiling 'Data'

Released in June 2023, 'Data' showcases a lineup of eminent Latin music artists, including Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, and J Balvin, among others. The album's production was an uphill task due to the intensive schedules of the artists, which led Tainy to travel extensively to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Collaboration Aspirations and Memorable Experiences

While basking in the success of 'Data', Tainy is already dreaming of future collaborations. One name that tops his wishlist is Frank Ocean. He reminisced about his journey of creating a track with Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas, and the joy derived from blending his creative space with their unmatched talents.

66th Grammy Awards: The Stage Is Set

The 66th Grammy Awards, where 'Data' will compete for the coveted title, is set to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4. The nomination has left Tainy overwhelmed, but it also stands as a testament to his musical prowess and the global appreciation for Latin music.