en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

T-Pain’s Haka Performance: A Bold Cultural Cross-Over

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
T-Pain’s Haka Performance: A Bold Cultural Cross-Over

American rapper T-Pain, born Faheem Rashad Najm, made waves at JuicyFest, not for his lyrical prowess, but for his daring attempt at the traditional Maori haka dance. The haka, a war dance steeped deeply in Maori culture, is performed to showcase strength, unity, and defiance. It includes the unique element of sticking out the tongue to ward off evil spirits. The rapper’s rendition of the haka, while unexpected, has garnered significant attention, sparking a variety of reactions from the public.

Unexpected Haka Performance

T-Pain’s haka performance was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it has since amassed over 57,000 views. The response from the public, and particularly the Kiwi audience, has been decidedly mixed. While some were left puzzled by his interpretation of the traditional dance, others found it entertaining and lauded his performance.

Public Divided Over T-Pain’s Haka

The rapper’s attempt at the haka has stirred a wide range of reactions on social media. Some viewers expressed confusion, unsure of what to make of the spectacle. Yet, others appreciated T-Pain’s energy and considered his performance a standout highlight of the night. The rapper’s involvement in JuicyFest, however, extends beyond this one performance. He is also slated to perform in Perth, sharing the stage with other renowned artists like Trey Songz, Fabolous, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Keri Hilson, Cassie, Mase, and Mario.

T-Pain’s Bold Cultural Cross-Over

T-Pain’s unexpected foray into a cultural tradition starkly different from his own demonstrates the power of music and performance to traverse cultural boundaries. While his haka may not have been a traditional rendition, it was a testament to the rapper’s willingness to engage with and appreciate different cultures. As the debate around his performance continues, one thing is clear: T-Pain’s haka has placed him at the center of a global conversation, further cementing his position in the global music scene.

0
Arts & Entertainment New Zealand United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
38 seconds ago
Yang Xin: Preserving Beijing's Cultural Legacy Through Traditional Pigment-Making and Painting
In the heart of Beijing’s Chaoyang District, a unique craft of pigment-making that dates back to the Qing Dynasty continues to thrive, thanks to the dedicated efforts of 62-year-old artist, Yang Xin. A fifth-generation custodian of this traditional art, Yang Xin not only creates vibrant pigments from natural materials like minerals, soil, and plants but
Yang Xin: Preserving Beijing's Cultural Legacy Through Traditional Pigment-Making and Painting
Unprecedented Rainfall Forces Temporary Closure of Chennai Book Fair
5 mins ago
Unprecedented Rainfall Forces Temporary Closure of Chennai Book Fair
Stephen Mullan: From Love Island Narrator to Stand-up Sensation
6 mins ago
Stephen Mullan: From Love Island Narrator to Stand-up Sensation
Golden Globe Awards: Lily Gladstone's Historic Win Shines a Light on Indigenous Representation
2 mins ago
Golden Globe Awards: Lily Gladstone's Historic Win Shines a Light on Indigenous Representation
Red Dead Redemption 2: A New Chapter in Gaming History Nears Release
4 mins ago
Red Dead Redemption 2: A New Chapter in Gaming History Nears Release
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
4 mins ago
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
Latest Headlines
World News
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
33 seconds
Contrasting Political Pathways: CM Revanth Reddy and YS Sharmila in the Spotlight
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
2 mins
China's SAMR Adds Ginseng, American Ginseng, and Ganoderma to Health Food Raw Material Directory
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
2 mins
Novartis's Scemblix Outperforms TKIs in Phase III Trial for Newly Diagnosed CML Patients
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
2 mins
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
2 mins
Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
2 mins
Triumphant Finishes & Post-Race Recovery: Xiamen Marathon 2024 Highlights
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
3 mins
Cyberattack on Beirut Airport: A New Frontier in Political Conflict
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
4 mins
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
4 mins
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
25 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app