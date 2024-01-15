en English
Arts & Entertainment

T-Pain Confirms Involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
T-Pain Confirms Involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI Development

In a surprising revelation, Grammy award-winning artist T-Pain confirmed his collaboration with Rockstar Games on the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The news broke out during a recent livestream, not as a formal announcement, but as a candid response to a query from a fervent fan. The conversation revolved around T-Pain’s conspicuous absence from the popular NoPixel GTA roleplay server, to which the artist admitted that his work on GTA 6 has led to a restriction on his participation due to a potential conflict of interest.

T-Pain’s Role in GTA 6

While T-Pain refrained from disclosing his specific role in the upcoming game, speculations are rife among the gaming and music community. Given T-Pain’s Florida roots and his knack for music, many believe he might lend his voice to a radio host or even contribute his music to the game’s soundtrack. It’s a fascinating blend of entertainment and interactive media, bringing together one of the most influential artists of the auto-tune era with a game that has defined open-world action-adventure.

Irony of the Collaboration

T-Pain also touched upon the irony of his situation. He compared the restriction on his roleplay server participation to someone re-recording an artist’s album, a situation that artists often find themselves in. T-Pain’s remarks also highlighted the unexpected collaboration between Rockstar Games and Cfx.re, the team behind popular GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) multiplayer mods. This partnership comes as a surprise, considering Cfx.re was banned from the game in 2015.

Anticipation for GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI has been officially announced by Rockstar Games, with a vibrant trailer featuring characters Lucia and Jason. The game is set for a 2025 release on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, with no confirmed date for PC yet. The excitement for the game is palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for another immersive experience in the gritty, yet enthralling world of GTA.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

