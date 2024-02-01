SZA Honors TDE Managers With Clive Davis Visionary Award at Billboard Power 100 Event

In a star-studded night at Neuehouse in Hollywood, the Billboard Power 100 event unfolded on January 31, 2024, marking an evening of high honors and recognition for the music industry's most influential figures. Amidst the celebration, the spotlight fell on nine-time Grammy nominee SZA, as she took to the stage to present the coveted Clive Davis Visionary Award to her Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) managers, president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and founder Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith.

TDE's Impact on Music

Legendary record executive Clive Davis himself lauded TDE's profound impact on music since its establishment in 2004. The label, known for fostering and nurturing unique talent, has been instrumental in bringing a fresh wave of creativity to the music scene. The event also served as a platform to acknowledge SZA's recent triumph with her album S.O.S., which not only raked in nine Grammy nominations but also carved a significant mark on the Billboard charts.

SZA's Tribute to TDE Leaders

In her heartfelt address, SZA expressed her deep gratitude towards Punch and Top Dawg, the men she fondly referred to as her 'two dads.' She thanked them for their unwavering faith in her talent and their relentless support in shaping her image right from the beginning. In her words, it was their belief and encouragement that played a crucial role in her rise to fame and success.

Reflections from the TDE Duo

While accepting the award, Top Dawg, known for his preference for staying out of the limelight, kept his speech brief yet meaningful. On the other hand, Punch delved into the importance of vision and foresight, attributes that have guided their journey from the Nickerson Garden projects to influencing the careers of several artists. He highlighted their role in SZA's meteoric rise to the top of the pop charts, a testament to TDE's commitment to nurturing talent and creating influential music.