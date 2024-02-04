SZA and Phoebe Bridgers Clinch Best Pop Duo at 2024 Grammy Awards

In an electrifying night of music and accolades at the 2024 Grammy Awards, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers seized the spotlight, clinching victory in the fiercely contested category of best pop duo/group performance. Their winning track, 'Ghost in the Machine,' has etched their names in the annals of music history and broadened their artistic horizons.

A Duo's Triumph Over Tough Competition

The gramophone trophy for 'Ghost in the Machine' did not come easily. The duo triumphed over a formidable lineup of competitors, including the dynamic pairs of Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile, Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste, Labrinth and Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift and Ice Spice. This victory marks SZA's second Grammy win, placing her in the elite ranks of artists who have won this award twice. This distinction, previously held only by Lady Gaga, underscores SZA's consistent musical prowess and remarkable talent.

Significant Recognition for 'SOS'

The winning track hails from SZA's 2022 album 'SOS,' which garnered significant recognition at the Grammys. It was nominated for both album of the year and best progressive R&B album. In addition, SZA's individual track 'Kill Bill' secured nominations across several categories, including song of the year, record of the year, and best R&B performance.

Multiple Nominations for SZA

Other songs from 'SOS' also earned nominations. 'Snooze' and 'Love Language' were nominated for best R&B song and best traditional R&B performance respectively. SZA's 'Low' was in the running for best melodic rap performance, demonstrating the artist's versatility and widespread appeal. In total, SZA was nominated for nine awards, the most of any artist, firmly establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

With this accolade, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers have not only affirmed their musical prowess but also inspired aspiring artists worldwide. This Grammy victory serves as a testament to their exceptional talent, dedication, and the profound impact of their music.